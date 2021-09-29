Staff shortages force labour and birth services to move from Waterville to Fredericton

Horizon Health Network is warning expectant mothers in the Waterville, N.B. area to plan on delivering their babies in Fredericton.

The Upper River Valley Hospital, which serves that area, is facing a shortage of nurses and doctors amid a pressing need to care for COVID-19 patients, said Horizon Health Network in a news release Friday evening.

"Persistent, temporary closures of the Labour and Birth service at Horizon's URVH due to nursing and physician shortages and to care for COVID-19 patients have created uncertainties for obstetrics patients and their care teams," reads the release.

"Efforts to recruit nursing staff and physicians is ongoing but has not proven to be enough."

The Horizon release says expectant mothers and their families are encouraged to plan ahead knowing they'll have to deliver their babies at the hospital in Fredericton, which is 117 kilometres away from the one in Waterville.

"This is the safest alternative for their care and that of their baby and will provide stability and certainty around where they will be delivering."

Horizon said staff at the Upper River Valley Hospital's obstetrics unit will continue to care for mothers in their pre- and post-natal period.

Mayor concerned for families

It's not the first time staff shortages have disrupted obstetrics services at the hospital, and Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp is worried about the impact on residents in the region.

"We want the service returned to the Waterville hospital as quickly as possible," Slipp said in an interview.

"The impact on families going back and forth to visit a patient that's been diverted to Fredericton places significant financial and emotional strain on the family unit to be able to visit the newborn and the mother."

Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp said he's concerned about the impact the change will have on families in his region. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

Horizon has not said how long the diversion will last, another point of concern for Slipp.

Slipp said enhanced obstetrics services was a main argument for constructing the Upper River Valley Hospital.

Since it opened, however, staffing issues have led to persistent disruptions in that unit, and now he said he's worried it might be permanently closed.

"We're very, very concerned that this, if it continues to go on, that there may be a decision to... permanently remove the service from the Waterville hospital," said Slipp.

"If that were to happen, that would be a major blow to the region."