Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Staff shortages force labour and birth services to move from Waterville to Fredericton

A shortage of nurses and doctors has prompted Horizon Health Network to move labour and birth services from the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B. to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Services are moving from Upper River Valley Hospital to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital

Aidan Cox · CBC News ·
Expectant mothers who would have given birth to their babies at the Upper River Valley Hospital are now being told they'll have to travel to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Horizon Health Network is warning expectant mothers in the Waterville, N.B. area to plan on delivering their babies in Fredericton.

The Upper River Valley Hospital, which serves that area, is facing a shortage of nurses and doctors amid a pressing need to care for COVID-19 patients, said Horizon Health Network in a news release Friday evening.

"Persistent, temporary closures of the Labour and Birth service at Horizon's URVH due to nursing and physician shortages and to care for COVID-19 patients have created uncertainties for obstetrics patients and their care teams," reads the release.

"Efforts to recruit nursing staff and physicians is ongoing but has not proven to be enough."

The Horizon release says expectant mothers and their families are encouraged to plan ahead knowing they'll have to deliver their babies at the hospital in Fredericton, which is 117 kilometres away from the one in Waterville.

"This is the safest alternative for their care and that of their baby and will provide stability and certainty around where they will be delivering."

Horizon said staff at the Upper River Valley Hospital's obstetrics unit will continue to care for mothers in their pre- and post-natal period.

Mayor concerned for families

It's not the first time staff shortages have disrupted obstetrics services at the hospital, and Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp is worried about the impact on residents in the region.

"We want the service returned to the Waterville hospital as quickly as possible," Slipp said in an interview.

"The impact on families going back and forth to visit a patient that's been diverted to Fredericton places significant financial and emotional strain on the family unit to be able to visit the newborn and the mother."

Woodstock Mayor Arthur Slipp said he's concerned about the impact the change will have on families in his region. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

Horizon has not said how long the diversion will last, another point of concern for Slipp.

Slipp said enhanced obstetrics services was a main argument for constructing the Upper River Valley Hospital.

Since it opened, however, staffing issues have led to persistent disruptions in that unit, and now he said he's worried it might be permanently closed.

"We're very, very concerned that this, if it continues to go on, that there may be a decision to... permanently remove the service from the Waterville hospital," said Slipp.

"If that were to happen, that would be a major blow to the region."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now