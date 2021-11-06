Horizon Health backtracks on decision to close labour, birth unit in Waterville

Twenty-two hours after announcing that labour and birth services at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville would be shifted to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, Horizon Health Network has backtracked.

Horizon put out a news release late Friday to say it was "implementing a long-term solution to ensure expectant mothers from the Upper River Valley area have access to reliable, safe and quality care during labour and birth."

It said that solution was to transition labour and birth services from Waterville to Fredericton.

The Upper River Valley Hospital, which serves that area, is facing a shortage of nurses and doctors due to the demands of COVID-19, Horizon said on Friday.

But, on Saturday, Horizon sent out another release and announced that "further to yesterday's statement, Horizon Health Network will continue to provide labour and birth services at Horizon's Upper River Valley Hospital (URVH) in Waterville."

The health authority had announced a temporary closure at the labour and birth unit last month because resources had to be diverted due to COVID-19.

Saturday's release said these services "are expected to return to the Upper River Valley area in the coming weeks."

No one from Horizon was available to explain the decision. A spokesperson told CBC news someone would be available on Monday.