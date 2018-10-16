Artist makes 'bittersweet' Fredericton return to mark historic spring flood

The artist who created a public art piece on the Fredericton waterfront to mark historic floods has returned to add to his work after the devastating spring flood that displaced hundreds of New Brunswickers and caused tens of millions in damage.

Gerald Beaulieu was commissioned by the city in 2016 to create a piece that serves as a measuring stick but also functions as art. He installed a series of 11 wooden posts of different heights along a riverside walking path near the Westmorland Street Bridge.

The tallest post — the "memory pole" — is encased in copper sheets that mark the year and peak water level of the St. John River during the annual freshet.

Standing on a ladder at his Watermark on Monday afternoon, Beaulieu installed the newest sheet that reads "2018" at the 8.31-metre mark.

Artist Gerald Beaulieu has updated his sculpture "Watermark" to reflect the levels of this year's spring flood of the St. John River. 0:54

"In some ways it's a bittersweet return because the flood, obviously, was very traumatic for a lot of residents in the area and things like that, but it's also part of the history of the place," said Beaulieu, who lives in Prince Edward Island.

Water levels elsewhere along the St. John River basin broke records, and for Fredericton, it was the fourth highest level in recorded history — behind 8.36 metres in 2008, 8.61 metres in 1973, and the all-time high of 8.9 metres in 1936.

Gerald Beaulieu's Watermark stands on the banks of the St. John River in downtown Fredericton. The work marks peak water levels of historic spring floods. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

There are seven other years where the level surpassed 7.6 metres.

"It's getting a bit crowded up by 2018," Beaulieu said. "It's only five centimetres shy of the flood level in 2008, and there are many other dates that also happened around that point."

The poles were designed to capture the feel of the nearby bridge piers and pilings often founds at wharves, he said.

P.E.I. artist Gerald Beaulieu was commissioned in 2016 to create a public piece of art to mark the history of spring floods in Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"They have a slice of glass and resin through them that mark the passage of water, and they were arranged in a wave form," he said.

They're made to withstand the force of nature during any season, too. Beaulieu said that during the peak of the spring flood, only the tops of four posts weren't submerged.

This year's flood left a significant portion of downtown Fredericton underwater and forced the closure of dozens of city roads.