Saint John's waterfront revitalization months behind Dec. 31 target

Saint John's long-awaited waterfront development will keep residents waiting a little longer.

In June, city officials were confident that everything would be finished by Dec. 31. Now, nothing will be open to the public for a few more months, according to an update given to city council earlier this week.

Ian Fogan, the city's commissioner of utilities and infrastructure, told council the project has literally unearthed several expected and unexpected issues, including contamination and mysterious concrete ducts, and experienced the same supply chain problems as everyone else.

Fogan told Information Morning Saint John that he's hopeful the revitalized public space on the waterfront — which will be known as Ihtoli-maqahamok, meaning "the gathering space" in the Wolastoqey language — will be open for business by next summer.

Workers discovered an unknown concrete duct that delayed the project until they figured out it was not a functioning piece of infrastructure, said Ian Fogan. (Submitted by the City of Saint John)

Although behind schedule, Fogan said they're pleased the project has only gone over budget by about 10 per cent.

While there have been slight changes to the overall design and some of the components, the biggest change is for the restaurant patios.

Patios

Fogan said construction of the restaurant patios is also behind schedule. He said there's been a delay of a "few months" in getting some of the material needed.

Even the latest estimated arrival has been pushed back. The material that was supposed to arrive mid-November got pushed to the end of November and is now expected this week.

Fogan said when they started the project, they had "a tremendous opportunity" for funding from other levels of government. The timelines were so "tight," that the city proceeded without a completed design or a fully formed plan for the site.

"In fact, we're spending between $18 to 20 million on the site, and almost 60 per cent of that is from other levels of government."

Fogan said it was pretty clear that the Market Square tenants would be severely impacted, so the city consulted with them before committing to the project.

"They wanted to jump in with both feet and said, 'Yes, it's not just for us, it's for the community.' They were very willing participants."

Along the way, however, the design of the patios changed significantly, from an open-air concept to fully enclosed spaces with retractable glass roofs.

Fogan said they went from six-months-of-the-year usage to year-round. They're expected to be complete in April.

Stage

Fogan said the stage is "going to be quite exciting, and it's a vision that we're still trying to build out with the restaurants."

The previous stage wasn't centred in front of the restaurant patios, so some had prime views and others were quite far away. And in the middle was an area that could "fit comfortably maybe a couple hundred people," said Fogan.

The new stage was pushed back to increase the space between the stage and the patios.

Harbour Passage is visibly looping around the perimetre of the parcel of land, with the private Fundy Quay development taking shape on the right side. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"So it gives a much better viewing angle to the entire patio and also gives the ability to … put probably a couple thousand people in that space."

Fogan said city officials have been talking to Market Square restaurant owners about more changes or additions to the stage. That, he said, could include giant screens and a "green room" for performers.

Skating rink

Fogan said the skating rink is ready to open — but won't. The surface is finished and the ice plant has been installed inside the stage building.

The problem, he said, is that the patio space is still under construction and that's interfering with the opening of the rink.

The rink was originally scheduled to open this year, but Fogan said "we might put the skating off until next year."

This pile of contaminated wood was removed from the area. (Submitted by the City of Saint John)

Harbour Passage

The asphalt has been laid and some of the components have been installed, although there's still some finishing touches to be added, like planting and painting.

"But right now, that section of Harbour Passage that goes around the Fundy Quay is really impacted by the construction" of the project, said Fogan.

Fundy Harbour Group, the company behind the private development, has started to construct the first of five buildings that are planned for the former Coast Guard site on the waterfront.

They've been driving steel pilings into the ground ahead of construction work in the spring.

"So we'll open that as soon as we can, when it's safe to do so," said Fogan, of the extension to Harbour Passage.

The project also faced a storm surge that washed out a water main. (Submitted by City of Saint John)

Amphitheatre

The amphitheatre is also located near the Fundy Quay development, right along the waterfront.

Fogan said "the hard installation is all complete," including things like lamp posts. Mostly, he said, it's the "decorative" and finishing touches that still need to be added.

The tidal steps 'turned out to be a tough project,' said Ian Fogan, the city's commissioner of utilities and infrastructure. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Tidal steps

Fogan said the tidal steps have "turned out to be a tough project."

That, he said, has resulted in "some changes along the way."

He said the design of the feature had to change when workers" uncovered some structures that we didn't know were underneath there."

Even with the design changes, "they're up past the first level now and they're making steady progress."

Fogan said crews will continue to work through the winter and the steps should be complete in the spring.