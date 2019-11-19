New industrial water rates reduce revenue for Saint John

Saint John is setting new water rates for heavy industry that will see increases for J.D. Irving Ltd., a decrease for Irving Oil and an overall loss of revenue for the city.

The new rates are tailored to each company based on volume used, capital costs and maintenance of the infrastructure required to deliver the untreated water from either Spruce Lake or the Loch Lomond lakes system.

Coun. Donna Reardon is supporting the proposal even while raising concerns about it.

"It really places no value on the actual commodity," said Reardon. "And I think today that water does have a value and that's where I struggle with this whole report."

"Well, it's a good day for heavy industry," said Coun. Blake Armstrong, who is concerned projected residential water rates are forecast to climb 2.3 per cent per year from 2021 to 2029.

Saint John Coun. Donna Reardon supports the water-rate plan but is concerned 'no value' is placed on water as a commodity. (CBC)

Under the proposed new rates the Irving Oil Refinery will pay $2.3 million in 2020, a drop of $723,000.

NB Power's Coleson Cove power plant will pay $165,000, a savings of nearly $500,000.

At $2.9 million, Irving Pulp and Paper, on the other hand, will see a $557,000 increase. And Irving Paper will see an increase to $150,000 from $68,000.

In a statement, a spokesperson for J.D. Irving, parent company for both Irving Pulp and Paper and Irving Paper, commended the city for separating the industrial and drinking-water systems.

"We are certainly committed to paying for the water services we receive and believe the approach taken by the City is sound," said Mary Keith.

Irving Pulp and Paper is by far the city's biggest industrial water user, the company is expected to take about 39 million cubic metres from the Spruce Lake system over the course of next year.

According to Saint John Water, Spruce Lake has about 16 million cubic metres of water that can be accessed for use at a given time.

Another calculation, based on the surface area of 5.4 square kilometres, shows 39 million cubic metres — if removed all at once — would drain the lake by more than six metres.

Spruce Lake is part of a larger watershed system that includes Menzies and other lakes from which water can be transferred.

Longtime source of conflict

Previous industrial water rates were set largely on individual negotiated "special agreements" with each company.

There's a history of conflict over industrial rates in the city dating back six decades, when long-term deals were signed for Irving Pulp and Paper and the Irving Oil Refinery.

In the 2000s, both companies went several years without signing deals with the city after failing to come to agreements on the rate.