Crews continue searching for man in water off Kingston Peninsula

Crews are searching for a man in his 70s who is believed to have fallen off a pontoon boat into the St. John River at Long Reach on the Kingston Peninsula.

Crews are searching the water and along the shoreline near Long Reach on the Kingston Peninsula. (Google Maps)

Crews are searching for a man in his 70s who is believed to have fallen off a pontoon boat into the St. John River at Long Reach on the Kingston Peninsula.

The Hampton Fire Department said it received a call for help from the Long Reach department around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from the air force and coast guard were also called in.

The Hampton Fire Department remained on the scene until shortly after midnight and is now on standby.

New Brunswick EMO is continuing the search with a drone, and a coast guard helicopter will also help, the department said.

