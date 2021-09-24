Crews are searching for a man in his 70s who is believed to have fallen off a pontoon boat into the St. John River at Long Reach on the Kingston Peninsula.

The Hampton Fire Department said it received a call for help from the Long Reach department around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from the air force and coast guard were also called in.

Search and Rescue crews from the <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAF_ARC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAF_ARC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/CoastGuardCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoastGuardCAN</a> are searching in the air and on the water for an individual who fell into the water off a pontoon boat near Long Reach, NB, on the Saint John River earlier this evening. —@hfxjrcc

The Hampton Fire Department remained on the scene until shortly after midnight and is now on standby.

New Brunswick EMO is continuing the search with a drone, and a coast guard helicopter will also help, the department said.