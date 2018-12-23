Waters receding after heavy rain across the province

Water levels have receded and are getting back to normal across New Brunswick after a heavy weekend rainfall.

The only road still closed off is Route 107 at Nashwaak Bridge, according to fire Chief Stephen Bliss of the Nashwaak Valley Fire Department.

But in Hoyt, where Route 101 and some off roads that had been flooded are open again, Hoyt fire Chief Daryl Price said the water started to go down last night. Now the roads are cleared

"They've got the ice pushed off of them and everything is pretty well gone close back to normal," said Price.

Geoffrey Downey, Department of Public Safety spokesman, said that's the case across most of the province. He said that while some roads were closed on Saturday, the Nashwaak stayed below flood level.