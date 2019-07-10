Water main break cause of Miramichi boil order

A major water break is the cause of an extensive boil order in Miramichi that is expected to last for several days, according to the city.

Mayor Adam Lordon said the water break occurred at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the city's east side, formerly known as Chatham, when the city's public works department was doing the annual flushing program of the water system.

"Sometimes it causes the pipes to break due to pressure differential," he said.

About 1,300 residences and businesses have been affected by the boil order.

The affected area stretches from Kelly Road East to 365 Wellington St. and from St. Thomas Street North to Water Street.

Lordon said the water main break was repaired on Tuesday night and public work crews are now flushing the pipes.

"They're hoping to be able to start submitting samples [Thursday]," he said.

The mayor said the city requires two consecutive clean bacteria tests in order to have the boil order lifted.

He added the break occurred in a section of the city's water system that had never experienced any breaks or issues before.

Check on seniors

Residents are advised to bring any water used for drinking, cleaning food or hygiene to a rolling boil for one minute.

Mavis Williamson is one of the city's residents living in the area affected by the boil order. She said she was concerned about her elderly neighbour when she heard about the boil order.

"I knew he would have no access to the Internet or a computer so I advised my husband I was going to go over and visit him," Williamson said.

She said she went next door with a couple of bottles of water and to let him know the order had been issued.

Williamson said she went on social media to ask other people to check on seniors in the area to let them know about the boil order.