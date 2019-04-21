Where will it flood this week? Here's a look at the water level forecast

While Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg, Sheffield and Lakeville Corner exceeded the flood stage Saturday, other communities are forecast to reach the flood stage in the next few days.

Grand Lake, Saint-Hilaire and Clair are expected to reach the flood stage Monday, followed by Quispamsis on the Kennebecasis on Tuesday and Oak Point on the St. John River on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said it's also watching for flooding along the Restigouche River, Middle River and Tetagouche River.

Here's a list of the areas forecast to flood over the next four days.

The flooding has caused road closures in communities around the province as well. These are a list of some of the full and partial road closures around the province.

Road closures in Fredericton

Saint Anne's Point Drive

Gerome Street

Waasis Farm Road

Rusagonis Road

Smith Road

Meritt Smith Road

Deerwood Drive

Tripp Settlement Road

Ferry Road

Kenneth Road

Brunswick Street

Devonshire Drive

Cityview Avenue

Burpee Street

Union Street

Watters Drive

Corbett Avenue

Hachey Avenue

Carman Avenue

Colwell Drive

Sumac Street

Winslow Street

Alexandra Street

Barker Street

Station Road

Riverside Drive

Lincoln Road

Bourque Lane

Regan Street

McFadzen Lane

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

McMinniman Court

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

River Street

Road closures in Edmundston

Back Lake Road

Tinker Road

Road closures in Miramichi

Back Road

South Barnaby River Road

Road closures in Moncton

Steeves and Bannister Road

Sherwood Road

St-Charles North Road

Stevenson Road

Road closures in Bathurst

Mathilda Road

Restigoche River Road

Road closures in Saint John

Elms Road

Darlings Island Road

Browns Cove Road

West Tenants Cove Road