Where will it flood this week? Here's a look at the water level forecast
While Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg, Sheffield and Lakeville Corner exceeded the flood stage Saturday, other communities are forecast to reach the flood stage in the next few days.
Grand Lake, Saint-Hilaire and Clair are expected to reach the flood stage Monday, followed by Quispamsis on the Kennebecasis on Tuesday and Oak Point on the St. John River on Wednesday.
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said it's also watching for flooding along the Restigouche River, Middle River and Tetagouche River.
Here's a list of the areas forecast to flood over the next four days.
The flooding has caused road closures in communities around the province as well. These are a list of some of the full and partial road closures around the province.
Road closures in Fredericton
- Saint Anne's Point Drive
- Gerome Street
- Waasis Farm Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Smith Road
- Meritt Smith Road
- Deerwood Drive
- Tripp Settlement Road
- Ferry Road
- Kenneth Road
- Brunswick Street
- Devonshire Drive
- Cityview Avenue
- Burpee Street
- Union Street
- Watters Drive
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- Carman Avenue
- Colwell Drive
- Sumac Street
- Winslow Street
- Alexandra Street
- Barker Street
- Station Road
- Riverside Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Bourque Lane
- Regan Street
- McFadzen Lane
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- McMinniman Court
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- River Street
Road closures in Edmundston
- Back Lake Road
- Tinker Road
Road closures in Miramichi
- Back Road
- South Barnaby River Road
Road closures in Moncton
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- Sherwood Road
- St-Charles North Road
- Stevenson Road
Road closures in Bathurst
- Mathilda Road
- Restigoche River Road
Road closures in Saint John
- Elms Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Browns Cove Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
