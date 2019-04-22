Prepare for detours: Many New Brunswick roads closed by flooding

Road closures are piling up as water levels continue to rise along the St. John River and some other waterways this week.

Meredith Gilbert, manager of transit and p;arking for the City of Fredericton, is encouraging more people to use public transit.

Park-and-ride services have been set up at the Regent Mall, Grant-Harvey Centre, Willie O'Ree Place and Brookside Mall.

The service offers a place to park and use the city's regular bus service. Parking is free and the bus costs $2.75 per trip.

People who have city-issued hang tags for downtown parking can use their hang tags to ride the bus.

The bus runs every half-hour during peak times and every hour throughout the day.

Gilbert is also encouraging people to walk, bike, carpool, arrive at work earlier or leave later to reduce the amount of traffic on city streets.

"We're expecting heavy impacts from a traffic standpoint," she said.

Road closures in Fredericton

Here's a list of roads that are closed or partially closed because of flooding.

River Street

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

Lincoln Road

Riverside Drive

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hazelwood Drive

Hossack Street

McMinniman Court

Beaverbrook Street

Waterloo Row

Alexandra Street

University Avenue

Brunswick Street

Devonshire Drive

Offices' Square lot

Brunswick Street Garage

Upper Queen Street lot

St. Anne's Point Boulevard

Hamilton Court

Sumac Street

Colwell Drive

Bourque Lane

McFadzen Lane

Regan Street

Hachey Avenue

Corbett Avenue

Watters Drive

Winslow Street

King Street

Queen Street

Saint John Street

Barker Street

Station Road

Union Street

Carman Avenue

Jarvis Street

District 5 - Fredericton area

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Pondstream Road off of Route 690

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Waasis Farm Road

Ferry Road in Jemseg

Merritt Smith Road in French Lake

Smith Road

Rusagonis Road

Tripp Settlement Road from Route 105

Kenneth Road between the West Glassville Road and the West Cross Road in Kenneth

Dorrington Hill Road, at the intersection of Johnson Settlement Road to Route 630

District 6 - Edmundston

Back Lake Road

Tinker Road

District 2 - Miramichi

Back Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3 - Moncton

Steeves and Bannister Road

Stevenson Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 1 - Bathurst

Mathilda Road

Wyers Brook Road

District 4 - Saint John