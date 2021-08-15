Saint John emergency room closes after break-in causes water damage

The emergency room at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint John has been shut down after someone broke in through a window and set off the hospital's sprinklers.

The individual shattered a window by the entrance around 7:40 a.m. Sunday before breaking several sprinkler heads at the hospital, leading to water damage on the fourth floor, Horizon Health said in a statement.

The water flowed down the building into several rooms, including operating rooms.

"Horizon's security staff were alerted immediately through video surveillance and were able to quickly address the incident and police were on site within three minutes," Horizon said in a statement.

No patients or staff were "directly involved" in the incident, Horizon added.

Patients will have to seek treatment at other hospitals in the area until the issue is resolved.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled at the IV Day Hospital clinic is being asked to visit the Saint John Regional Hospital instead.

The impact on scheduled surgeries is being determined, Horizon said, and those with surgeries scheduled for Monday can expect updates soon.

The health network did not say when the emergency room will reopen. No one was immediately available for an interview.