Well water testing kits will be available for free for flooded residents

Well water test kits will be available for people who fear their water may be contaminated by flooding.

"People should get their well water tested, if there's any doubt in their mind," said Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization. "The first clue to that is always discolouration of the water or an odour to the water.

"When in doubt get the test done."

MacCallum said if a well head has been covered by water it could be contaminated.

Test kits are free and available from the Department of Environment and Local Government.

But they won't be available immediately.

Wait 10 days after water drops

"We don't have information yet on when they will be available to the public because we're still in the response phase that will be more of a recovery question," said Stacey Cooling, chief of operations with EMO.

Tests shouldn't be carried out until at least 10 days after floodwaters have receded, MacCallum said.

"If anyone is concerned about well water … we would ask people to be vigilant and with an abundance of caution," Cooling said.

Cooling said homeowners with any doubts should buy bottled water or get bottled water from a local reception centre.