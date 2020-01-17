Tire fire water advisory lifted in Minto

A water advisory in Minto that was put in place after December's fire at a tire recycling plant has been lifted, according to the province.

In a statement from the health department, the regional medical officer of health Na-Koshie Lamptey said there's "no evidence" of contamination of drinking water in the industrial park water system.

"Enhanced monitoring plans to continue the assessment of any potential health risks from this incident are under development," said Lamptey.

The advisory was implemented on Dec. 23, 2019 after the fire at the TRACC facility began.

In addition to the industrial park, the advisory also affected a local nursing home and community health centre.

Air quality advisories were also issued as a result of the fire, but have since been lifted as well.

