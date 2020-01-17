Tire fire water advisory lifted in Minto
Advisory had been in place since Dec. 23, 2019
A water advisory in Minto that was put in place after December's fire at a tire recycling plant has been lifted, according to the province.
In a statement from the health department, the regional medical officer of health Na-Koshie Lamptey said there's "no evidence" of contamination of drinking water in the industrial park water system.
"Enhanced monitoring plans to continue the assessment of any potential health risks from this incident are under development," said Lamptey.
The advisory was implemented on Dec. 23, 2019 after the fire at the TRACC facility began.
In addition to the industrial park, the advisory also affected a local nursing home and community health centre.
Air quality advisories were also issued as a result of the fire, but have since been lifted as well.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.