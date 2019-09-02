N.B. man frustrated with bank's response after $7,000 bank draft went missing

John Doutre is frustrated with the response he received when his $7,000 bank draft went missing. The Waasis, N.B., man had CIBC send the bank draft to Capital One back in June, but the money never arrived.

The bank draft was meant to pay off a loan Doutre had taken out for renovations after his home flooded in 2018.

"It was more then I could handle, so when I was granted a consolidation loan [with CIBC], I thought, 'Boy, I'll be able to pay just CIBC and I can afford the bi-weekly payment, and I'll be a lot healthier mentally,'" said the 69-year-old.

"That didn't transpire."

CIBC sent two bank drafts to his creditors. One went to Solutions Bank and the other went to Capital One. The bank draft to Solutions Bank went through a few days later, but Capital One never got the cash.

Doutre found out CIBC had put the wrong account information on the missing bank draft. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for CIBC said the company apologizes for the error.

Communication frustration

CIBC put the wrong account information on Doutre's bank draft to Capital One. (Philip Drost/CBC)

When Doutre tried to reach Capital One to get the mess sorted out, he felt like he was being ignored.

"I kept calling and I kept phoning and getting nowhere and leaving messages, and no one would contact me," said Doutre.

"When you try and do things properly and you try and talk to them and they refuse to talk to you, and it goes on for weeks and weeks, you just get angrier and more stressed out."

Doutre was starting to wonder how he was going to make ends meet, and if the $7,000 bank draft would ever be found. That's when Doutre turned to the media for help.

CBC News reached out to Capital One on Aug. 30 to ask about Doutre's account. Later that day, Doutre received a call from the company saying his funds had been found.

John Doutre said Capital One wouldn't tell him what happened to the money. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"Friday night was the first night that I slept for more than two hours without waking up and worrying about it," said Doutre.

"The stress from that part of my life is gone."

While Doutre is happy the situation is finally dealt with, he's still frustrated it took going to the media to get any sort of action from the financial institution.

A spokesperson for Capital One said the process took as long as it did because they had to follow the proper process to get the situation sorted.