Saint John police look for 5th man in killing of Justin Breau last summer

Saint John police have charged a fourth man and are still looking for a fifth in connection with the homicide last summer of Justin Breau.

At about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Saint John police arrested Travis Boudreau, 33, who appeared in court on Friday afternoon.

Travis Boudreau is charged with first-degree murder and will be back in court on Feb. 10.

They also issued a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Evan Louis Tobias on a charge of first-degree murder.

Tobias is described as six feet tall, medium build, black curly hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left cheek and above his right eye.

"He is asked to turn himself into police immediately at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John or by calling 506-648-3333," according to a new release sent out Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Tobias's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

Justin Breau was stabbed to death in his apartment in Saint John in August 2022. So far, four men have been charged, including the brother of the man Breau admitted killing in 2019. (Justin Breau/Facebook)

Three men have already appeared in court this week. On Thursday, Donald Robert Walker, 50, and Dustin Trey Walker-Hammond, 24, were charged with first-degree murder.

A day earlier, Charles William Shatford, 47, was also charged with first-degree murder.

The Crown objected to the release of all three, so they will remain in jail until after bail hearings can be held.

When they appeared in court on Thursday, Walker and Walker-Hammond were both ordered to have no contact with each other and with Charles Shatford and Evan Tobias.

Charles Shatford, 47, was charged Wednesday with killing his brother's killer, Justin Breau. (Charlie Shatford/Facebook)

Walker and Walker-Hammond will be back in court on Feb. 9.

Charles Shatford, meanwhile, is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 10.

Shatford has a well-known connection with Breau, who was stabbed to death in his Charles Street apartment after three masked men broke in on Aug. 17, 2022.

Breau was found not guilty in December 2020 of murdering Shatford's brother, Mark.

At trial, Breau admitted shooting Mark Shatford outside his west side apartment on Nov. 17, 2019, but said he did so in self-defence after a drug deal went awry.

In his closing remarks to the jury, Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said the shooting was the result of "a drug ripoff gone badly wrong." He said Breau went to 321 Duke St. West with two other men with the intention of robbing a drug dealer.

Wilbur said Shatford fought back and chased Breau from the apartment.

Breau testified that he thought Shatford was going to kill him. He said he happened upon a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he had borrowed, grabbed it and shot Shatford in the abdomen.

Shatford underwent numerous surgeries to repair hundreds of holes in his internal organs but died a month later in hospital.

"Mark Shatford died a slow, painful, miserable death, almost a month later," Wilbur told the jury.