Fredericton centre to offer warm place to go when homeless shelters are closed

A new warming centre in Fredericton is hoping to provide the city's homeless population with a place to get out of the cold when other options are not available.

The centre will be open starting Monday in Barnabas Centre, next to the Brunswick Street Baptist Church.

Sara Davidson, a member of the centre's planning committee, said the centre is by no means a permanent solution and that more housing is needed.

But she said it is an important stopgap for the city's most vulnerable.

"We thought, this is something that is achievable right now," said Davidson.

The shelter will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lack of options

This is a time period when there are fewer options available for homeless people.

The men's, women's and out-of-the-cold shelters are closed then, along with the community kitchen.

Davidson said homeless people will often go to other public places, which may not be as accommodating.

But even places that are welcoming, like the waiting room at the downtown clinic, are not the most exciting places to spend a few hours.

"I can see how bored people are getting," said Davidson, who is a doctor at the clinic.

"If we can provide somewhere where people can go, and they can actually be engaged … we could help people feel like they actually belong somewhere."

Passing time

Donald McLoud is one of the people planning on using the centre.

He's been homeless on and off for three years and has been living at the tent city behind the Victoria Health Centre since April of last year.

Donald McLoud, who's been homeless on and off for three years, says the centre is a great addition to the city. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

He said he often goes to the library to draw when the shelters close, and that has been great, but it's always good to have another option.

"It'd be another place for people to go and get warm," said McLoud.

Davidson said the shelter will be outfitted with warm drinks, snacks, board games and other entertainment options.

A group in Fredericton is opening a full-time afternoon warming centre to help people get out of the cold. Dr. Sara Davidson is one of the organizers behind the Barnabas warming centre. 14:38

But if volunteers have an idea for other activities, Davidson said they are welcome to stop by.

"Part of the invitation is if people have a particular thing they like to do, and they want to share it, they can just bring it and share," she said.