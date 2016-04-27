Warm weather breaks Fredericton record

A low pressure system moving through New Brunswick brought warm weather to southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday, breaking a temperature record in Fredericton that had been held since 1981.

Wednesday's weather, which saw temperatures in areas like Moncton and Fredericton push into the teens, was a combination of the sunshine and warm air drawn up from the low pressure system.

Fredericton's record temperature for Feb. 23 was 13.8 C in 1981, but Wednesday saw Fredericton go past that to at least 15 C.

In Moncton, temperatures climbed to at least 14 C.

Warm Moncton weather today at Hall’s Creek Trails! <a href="https://t.co/97BgTQHuia">pic.twitter.com/97BgTQHuia</a> —@HuizingaRaechel

"When I looked at Moncton and Saint John, it doesn't look like we're going to be breaking [those] records," said Jim Prime, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

He said the sudden warm weather, which will drop down to below zero again on Thursday, isn't unusual for this time of year.

He added it's tricky to say whether New Brunswick will experience more warm days like Wednesday before winter's done, since the sudden rise in temperatures depends on which side of a low pressure system New Brunswick falls.

"It really depends on where that low pressure system decides to track. If it goes to our west, we usually get warm before we get cold. If it tracks to our east and goes to Nova Scotia, then we usually stay on the cold side."

Preliminary high of 19.6°C at St. Stephen, NB: Possibly the highest temperature recorded in NB in February! (correct me if I've missed a warmer day) Previous record being 19.5°C in Gagetown and Oromocto, on Feb 20, 1994. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBmeteo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBmeteo</a> <a href="https://t.co/WhS0tqpunC">pic.twitter.com/WhS0tqpunC</a> —@Pat_wx

Prime said there's a month left of winter, so Wednesday's weather is partly because February is coming to a close. Still, New Brunswick can get snow in the spring.

"I'd love to say yes, we're going to get more of these warm days, and the snow is melting for people like me and others that are ready for the spring to come.

"I wouldn't want to say yes just yet," he said.