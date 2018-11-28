St. Thomas University student given heartfelt apology after wardrobe warning

St. Thomas University has formally apologized to fourth-year student MacKenzie Parsons, who was told she couldn't wear a crop top in the university's gym by a staff member last week.

Parsons said the apology was made in person on Tuesday by Mike Eagles, the university's director of athletics. The university student also said she was given a written letter of apology.

The apology was also posted to the university's Twitter and Facebook sites — the Facebook post has since been deleted.

"I could tell it came from the heart," said Parsons.

Moving forward

Parsons was approached by a staff member when she was at the J.B. O'Keefe Fitness Centre on campus last Thursday, and was told crop tops were not allowed because some people find them distracting.

Parsons took to social media to express her outrage about the incident. Many people commented and shared the post and shortly after the university clarified what happened and said it would issue an apology.

(1/3) In response to a recent complaint by student MacKenzie Parsons about her experience at our J.B. O’Keefe Fitness Centre, the University met with Ms. Parsons in person to offer a formal apology for the way she was treated. —@StThomasU

Now, Parsons is ready move on from the incident.

She said Eagles told her she can return to the gym wearing her usual attire.

Developing new policy

Jeffrey Carleton, spokesperson for St. Thomas University in Fredericton, said the school is developing a policy at the fitness centre that will focus on the health and safety of all users, which will include a dress code applicable to all genders.

Carleton clarified there is currently no dress code at the gym.