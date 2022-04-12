Olena Tykhonovska and her mother Nadia Demydenko grasp tightly to one another's hands as they sit side-by-side in a tidy kitchen in east Saint John.

"I have only one of my parents now," said Tykhonovska, 36, who emigrated from Ukraine to Saint John in 2017. Her father died of cancer last year.

"They did so many things for me when I was a kid. My goal is to defend her, to give her food, house, everything. Everything I have, I am happy to share."

Simply sharing a moment like this, together, seemed impossible just a few weeks ago.

On Feb. 24, Tykhonovska woke up to the news the city where her mother lived was being bombed. Chernihiv, which has population of just under 300,000, is located 150 km northeast of Kyiv.

A plastic flower lies on the ground beside cars destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. (Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

"I opened the internet and saw the messages that the war start," said Tykhonovska. "I immediately called my mom." Demydenko, 60, reassured her daughter that "everything was fine." The bombing was hundreds of kilometres away, she said. She could still go to her job as a nurse and get to the grocery store.

By later in the day, that optimism was shattered.

"In a couple of hours they started to bomb the city suburbs, buildings, big stores. It was unexpected for everyone," said Tykhonovska.

"Even if you see it, and you hear it, you can't believe that this would happen," said Demydenko.

How one Saint John woman helped her mother flee the war in Ukraine Duration 4:29 Olena Tykhonovska flew to Poland to bring her mother to safety and to her new home in New Brunswick 4:29

'I am alive. I am fine.'

Nearly 7,000 kilometres away in Saint John, Tykhonovska and her husband, Oleksii Tykhonovskyi, started contacting anyone they knew who was still in Ukraine, trying to find someone to drive her mother to the Polish border or at least to a safer part of the country.

"After a couple of days I realized all my friends were gone, they just moved out of the city, and I did not have anyone to call, to ask, to pay," Tykhonovska said.

Nadia Demydenko, waiting to board transportation out of Ukraine. Her city, Chernihiv, was hit by bombing for weeks starting on February 24. (Submitted by Olena Tykhonovska)

She managed to get her mother's name added to a waiting list for emergency transportation out of Chernihiv. But when the moment finally arrived for her to go to the rendezvous point, Demydenko's phone was dead.

By "a miracle," as her daughter calls it, Demydenko stopped a stranger on the street who let her use her phone. She sent a message to her daughter: "I am alive. I am fine."

Tykhonovska called the number and begged to speak to her mother.

"I told my mom, 'Please run to this place. Just do whatever you can, but just run. There will be no second chance to evacuate you.'"

Demydenko did it — running for kilometres on bombed roads littered with destroyed tanks, past other evacuees, until she was able to catch up with the group.

"She was actually running — her, a 60 years old lady!" Tykhonovska said.

Her mother was transported from Chernihiv to Kyiv, across the Polish border and ultimately to the capital, Warsaw.

Demydenko had with her only a small backpack. Everything else was left behind: family heirlooms, a portrait of her late husband, even the family cat.

'The only thing that matters is your kid'

With more paperwork to do, more borders to cross, no home, and no belongings, it was clear Demydenko needed her daughter's help.

Tykhonovska approached her manager at J.D. Irving Ltd. and got permission to go to Europe.

"At the time, I didn't know how much money I would need, or what I would need," she said. "So many questions that I didn't have an answer.

"All these people helped me to find the answer, to take a breath, to relax a little, to make a plan to bring my mom here and help other family members. They surrounded us with such help. In one day I bought a ticket to Poland."

Tykhonovska and Demydenko on their flight to Saint John. (Submitted by Olena Tykhonovska)

When Tykhonovska finally arrived in Warsaw, it was 1 o'clock in the morning. Demydenko was waiting for her outside the hotel on the sidewalk.

They fell into one another's arms, crying.

"It was absolute happiness, love. The only thing that matters is your kid. Only because my daughter loved me so much, that was how I was able to stay alive," said Demydenko.

Still so much to do

Tykhonovska and Demydenko arrived back in Saint John on March 27.

Demydenko at the Saint John Airport with the single backpack of possessions, just a few documents and the clothing she was wearing, she was able to retrieve before fleeing her home in Ukraine. (Submitted by Olena Tykhonovska,)

But for their family, and other families hoping to bring loved ones in Ukraine to Canada, "there are still so many things that we still need to do," Tykhonovska said.

Ottawa has approved more than 12,000 applications for temporary visas under the emergency program for Ukrainian refugees.

But according to Ivan Zakharenkov, president of the newly formed Ukrainian Association of Saint John, exactly when and how many of those individuals will end up in New Brunswick is unclear

"No one has a list of who is coming," Zakharenkov said, adding that he knows of 120 individuals expected to settle in the Moncton region in the coming months.

The group is working to connect Ukranians hoping to move to New Brunswick with resources, furniture and other support.

Together again: Oleksii Tykhonovskyi, Nadia Demydenko and Olena Tykhonovska. While Olena and her mother have been reunited, Tykhonovskyi's family remains in Ukraine. (Submitted by Olena Tykhonovska)

Nadia Demydenko is still adjusting to life in Canada. The sight of happily chatting, smiling people on the plane from Montreal to Saint John was jarring after so many weeks in a war zone, she said. Their home is near the Saint John Airport and the sound of planes in the middle of the night still terrifies her.



But her arrival in Canada is a "rebirth," she said.

"To start a new life, from the beginning. The old person stayed in Ukraine, where there was so much pain and fear. I don't want to bring all those negative emotions here. I want to start my life, here, with all these smiling faces and supportive community."



