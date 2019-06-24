Inquest begins into death of teen at wood pellet plant

An inquest has begun in Edmundston into the death of a young worker at a wood processing facility in Saint-Quentin.

Wanny Pelletier, 17, died on Dec. 26, 2016, of injuries he suffered four days earlier on the job at Groupe Savoie.

The high school student had been cleaning the wood pellet plant when his leg was caught in the conveyor, according to a WorkSafeNB investigation. He was stuck under the conveyor alone for two hours.

Groupe Savoie, a producer of hardwood products and Saint-Quentin's largest employer, pleaded guilty in November 2018, to failing to provide necessary supervision. The company was later fined $125,000 for the infraction.

The mother of the victim had launched a civil suit against the company, but lawyer Michael Murphy said it was discontinued after WorkSafeNB deemed it to be under its jurisdiction in a formal decision.

This inquest is not meant to determine responsibility.

Coroner Steve Gibson and a jury will hear from witnesses.

The jury may then make recommendations aimed at preventing other deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest is expected to wrap up Wednesday.