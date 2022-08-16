Sex crime charge withdrawn after death of former bingo hall boss

Historical sexual assault and gross indecency charges against the former head of St. Mary's Entertainment Centre have been withdrawn following his death.

Walter James Brooks was facing a charge of sexual assault and gross indecency, stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between Jan. 4, 1985, and Jan. 1, 1987, in Fredericton.

Those charges were withdrawn in Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday in response to Brooks's death, said Alex Pate, a lawyer for Brooks.

Brooks served as the general manager at St. Mary's Entertainment Centre, a bingo hall on St. Mary's First Nation, also known as Sitansisk First Nation.

An obituary for Brooks says he died at the Advent Health Celebration Hospital in Celebration, Fla., near Orlando, on Jan. 10. He was 56.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 16, the St. Mary's Entertainment Centre said Brooks was on vacation with his family when he was "struck with a sudden illness."

"He fought hard with his family by his side but ultimately, he lost the battle."