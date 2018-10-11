Atlantic theatre icon Walter Learning dies at 81

Walter Learning, a heavyweight in Canadian theatre and the founder of Theatre New Brunswick, has died.

Born in Newfoundland in 1938, the acclaimed director, writer and actor died Sunday in Fredericton, according to a statement on behalf of his family. He was 81.

"We're saddened to learn of the recent passing of TNB founder Walter Learning," Theatre New Brunswick said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

"There are no words to express the admiration and gratitude we all share for Walter and his work. He was an amazing man and a tireless supporter of theatre here in New Brunswick and across the country."

While working as general manager of the Fredericton Playhouse, he founded TNB in 1968 after producing a season of professional theatre earlier that year. He served as artistic director for 10 years, putting on more than 85 productions.

During that time, Learning collaborated with poet Alden Nowlan on several productions, launching new works and the career of Norm Foster, who's become one of Canada's best-known playwrights.

Walter Learning, a legend of Canadian theatre, was also director of the Charlottetown Festival. (Sandi MacKinnon/Submitted)

Learning and Nowlan co-wrote Frankenstein: The Man Who Became God, The Incredible Murder of Cardinal Tosca, The Dollar Woman, A Gift to Last, and Svengali.

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton in 2018, Learning said he never imagined how successful the company would still be 50 years later.

"The fact that it's lasted 50 years and spawned Norm Foster, what can I say?" Learning said.

He left TNB to be head of the theatre section of the Canada Council for the Arts from 1978 to 1982 before taking on the role of artistic director of the Vancouver Playhouse.

He returned to the East Coast in 1987 to be artistic director of the Charlottetown Festival.

"On behalf of the staff, crew, and friends of Confederation Centre of the Arts, we'd like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Walter Learning," Adam Brazier, artistic director of the performing arts, said in a statement to CBC News.

"Walter spent a career and a lifetime dedicated to artists and to theatre, including five years here as our artistic director of The Charlottetown Festival (1987-1992) leading the production and development of dozens of plays and musicals, including Anne of Green Gables —The Musical and its international touring to Japan in 1991."

Between 1992 and 1995, he freelanced as a broadcaster, writer, actor and director, but he returned to TNB as executive producer. He stayed there for four years and returned to freelance work in 1999.

Appointed to Order of Canada

Learning's directing work took him to prominent stages at Stratford Festival, the Dallas Theater Center, Persephone Theatre, Festival Antigonish, Lighthouse Theatre, Bastion Theatre and others. He was also a frequent director at the Canberra Repertory Theatre in Australia.

In 2018, he was recognized with the Order of New Brunswick for his cultural contributions and appointed to the Order of Canada the following year. While receiving the latter honour, he was described as having "cultivated excellence in theatre across Canada" and "embodying steady leadership."

"His body of work as a director, actor and writer has been seen from coast to coast, and his ongoing involvement in the field has nurtured the blossoming talent of many young thespians," his Order of Canada bio states.

He is survived by his wife, Ruthie, and son, Warwick.