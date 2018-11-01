Gunman from Miramichi Walmart dies of injuries suffered after chase

A 26-year-old man who opened fire at a Walmart in Miramichi on Halloween died of injuries he suffered after being chased by police, RCMP said Thursday.

After the man fired the shots inside the store Wednesday evening, he led police on a lengthy chase south on Route 11 before being stopped near Richibucto.

Soon police heard a shot fired inside the vehicle, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the RCMP New Brunswick.

She said the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken in custody to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity and other details were not released.

A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested at the scene by the Miramichi police.

Rogers-Marsh said Richibucto RCMP responded to a request for help from Miramichi police around 5:30 p.m., after a vehicle refused to stop for them.

"RCMP deployed a spike belt across Highway 11 near Richibucto, resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop," she said.

No shots were fired at police and no one else was injured in the incident, she said.

Several hours after the incident, Walmart confirmed multiple gunshots were fired, and the store was put on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Shopper Nadine Street, who was in the store at the time, said shoppers were told by a store employee that the incident began with a confrontation between the man and staff.

"She explained it was a shoplifting thing that kind of went wrong … and he hauled out a gun," Street said.

Rogers-Marsh said an investigation into the shooting is continuing.