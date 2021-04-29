Walmart announced Thursday it's building an expansive distribution centre in Moncton next year, its first in Atlantic Canada.

The distribution centre will supply fresh and frozen groceries to all 43 Walmart locations in Atlantic Canada.

The development will create 200 jobs within the centre and require engineers and construction workers to design and build it by fall 2022.

Walmart said in a release that it is spending $56 million on the 221,000-square-foot centre, which will sit on a 19 acres plot of land at 125 Frenette Ave.

Walmart did not respond to requests for an interview Thursday.

"Obviously, 200 new jobs is a great bit of news, especially as we struggle to emerge from COVID-19," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton.

Wishart said an investment of that size in the city's industrial park is a "major victory," and may entice other leading brands to finance projects in the region.

He said Moncton's central location was likely a deciding factor in Walmart's decision, which the retailer is promoting as a move that prioritizes environmental sustainability.

John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton, called Walmart's investment in the city a 'major victory.' (Submitted by John Wishart)

Walmart said the project will eliminate millions of kilometres of truck transportation from the brand's supply chain.

"There's a saying that you can't create location — you either have it or you don't," said Wishart.

"It's one of those natural attributes that you need to leverage, and I think that's really played in Moncton's favour."

He said Moncton's location makes sense for distribution centres in terms of reducing costs. That's most likely what drew Walmart to the area, instead of a bigger city such as Halifax,

"Today's investment is exciting news for all our associates, customers and supplier partners as we continue building a Walmart Canada," Horacio Barbeito, CEO of Walmart Canada, said in a statement.

"Today is a proud day."