'We too bloom': Wabanaki communities gather in Maine to celebrate spring

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

The days are getting longer and brighter, and kisuhs (the sun) is shining once again.

The Wabanaki Spring Social is a reminder that the long winter is over, said CBC contributor Ann Paul.

She went to the event, hosted by Penobscot Nation on Indian Island in Maine, where friends and families of the five Wabanaki territories gathered to see each other, many of them for the first time since last fall or even the pandemic.

WATCH | See how the Wabanaki community celebrates spring with drumming, dancing and traditional dress:

"Like the flowers and all of creation we too bloom, and it's now time to prepare for a powwow season," Paul said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see the Wabanaki Spring Social, held on April 8, through Ann's Eye.

It was Ann Paul's sixth time going to the Wabanaki Spring Social in Maine, which itself was celebrating its 25th annual year. (Ann Paul/CBC)

While not everyone wore traditional dress, Ann Paul said the Wabanaki Spring Social was like a mini powwow — a reminder that powwow season is about to begin. (Ann Paul/CBC)

People came from as far as Quebec to attend the Wabanaki Spring Social in Maine. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul said coming away from the Wabanaki Spring Social is like when a flower opens itself up. "You’re so excited, you’re so rejuvenated. You’ve got yourself going until the next one. You’ve got enough energy," she said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Wabanaki Spring Social is also for young people to get together and socialize, Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Drumming groups from all of the different Wabanaki territories played at the Wabanaki Spring Social. (Ann Paul/CBC)

People were on standby to give drummers water if they needed it. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.