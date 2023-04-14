'We too bloom': Wabanaki communities gather in Maine to celebrate spring
Wabanaki Spring Social brings people together after a long winter
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
The days are getting longer and brighter, and kisuhs (the sun) is shining once again.
The Wabanaki Spring Social is a reminder that the long winter is over, said CBC contributor Ann Paul.
She went to the event, hosted by Penobscot Nation on Indian Island in Maine, where friends and families of the five Wabanaki territories gathered to see each other, many of them for the first time since last fall or even the pandemic.
WATCH | See how the Wabanaki community celebrates spring with drumming, dancing and traditional dress:
"Like the flowers and all of creation we too bloom, and it's now time to prepare for a powwow season," Paul said.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see the Wabanaki Spring Social, held on April 8, through Ann's Eye.
Ann's Eye
