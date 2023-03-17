See the art inspired by the Wabanaki creation story
New Brunswick College of Craft and Design exhibit features work from Indigenous students, alumni and faculty
The art may display a stillness, but Spasaqsit Possesom, also known as Ron Tremblay, said everything that went into the work is very much alive.
That includes some of his own work, on display at the George Fry Gallery on Queen Street in Fredericton as part of an exhibit produced by Indigenous students, alumni and faculty from the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design.
The exhibit, 'It started with a thought,' is a reference to how all creation stories start with a thought, said artist Lisa-Maude Aubin-Bérubé.
"This is us making our own creation stories about our mediums," she said.
According to the exhibition's website, Wabanaki oral tradition holds that the world was created with a single thought from a mystical being.
The exhibit, on display until March 28, features both the traditional and the modern, such as painting, photography, quillwork, wood carving, beadwork and digital illustration.
Artists used everyday objects and materials from nature, such ash and sweetgrass, to create their pieces.
Scroll through CBC contributor Ann Paul's photos and watch CBC videojournalist Aniekan Etuhube's video above to learn more about the art.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.