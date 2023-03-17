See the art inspired by the Wabanaki creation story

The art may display a stillness, but Spasaqsit Possesom, also known as Ron Tremblay, said everything that went into the work is very much alive.

That includes some of his own work, on display at the George Fry Gallery on Queen Street in Fredericton as part of an exhibit produced by Indigenous students, alumni and faculty from the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design.

The exhibit, 'It started with a thought,' is a reference to how all creation stories start with a thought, said artist Lisa-Maude Aubin-Bérubé.

"This is us making our own creation stories about our mediums," she said.

WATCH | Artist Lisa-Maude Aubin-Bérubé describes the Wabanaki exhibit, 'It started with a thought' Wabanaki artworks on display at Fredericton’s George Fry Gallery Duration 2:25 ‘This is us making our own creation stories’: Students at New Brunswick College of Craft and Design showcase their work.

According to the exhibition's website, Wabanaki oral tradition holds that the world was created with a single thought from a mystical being.

The exhibit, on display until March 28, features both the traditional and the modern, such as painting, photography, quillwork, wood carving, beadwork and digital illustration.

Artists used everyday objects and materials from nature, such ash and sweetgrass, to create their pieces.

Scroll through CBC contributor Ann Paul's photos and watch CBC videojournalist Aniekan Etuhube's video above to learn more about the art.

Emma Hassencahl-Perley, who’s also the exhibit curator, created this digital illustration called Breadwinner for the exhibition. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The George Fry Gallery, located at 408 Queen Street, is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Rob Johnston made this piece, called Annguak (Present), using butternut, tung oil, leather, seal skin and glass beads. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This piece by Lisa-Maude Aubin-Bérubé, called Nutaptuwet, is about tracking a deer. It’s a Wampum using materials sinew, deer antler and leather. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Natasha Sacobie used porcupine quills and birch bark to create this piece called Strength in Sadness. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Wabanaki art exhibit will be on display until March 28. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Spasaqsit Possesom’s exhibition pieces include Possesomuwin (left), an acrylic on canvas, and Hunter’s Moon Rising, a digital photograph. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.