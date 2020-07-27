Waasis homicide victim ID'd as 29-year-old Nicholas Astorino

RCMP have released the name of a Waasis homicide victim in hopes of furthering the investigation.

The body of Nicholas Charles Astorino, 29, was discovered at a residence on Route 655 on July 22, shortly after 2:15 a.m., when members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion.

An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death is not being released at this time as part of the investigation, Const. Isabelle Beaulieu said in a news release on Monday.

The major crime unit would like to speak with anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on Route 655 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., she said.

Beaulieu previously said police received a report that armed individuals had entered the home, but by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled.

Astorino was full of life and loved his family, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four wheeling and riding his Harley, it says.

Astorino's survivors include a daughter. He was also going to be a father a second time.

RCMP believe multiple armed individuals entered the mini-home and all fled before officers arrived on July 22, shortly after 2:15 am. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-888-506-RCMP (7267), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or at www.crimenb.ca .

Waasis is about 10 kilometres west of Oromocto.