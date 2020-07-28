RCMP seek photos, video from Fredericton area as part of Waasis homicide investigation

RCMP have zeroed in on the Fredericton area in their search for suspects in the Waasis home invasion and homicide of Nicholas (Nick) Charles Astorino.

The major crime unit wants to speak with anyone who may have photos or video taken in the Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods on July 22, between midnight and 4 a.m., RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a news release Tuesday.

Police are specifically looking for video or images of the roads and vehicles, she said.

"Anyone with surveillance cameras, dash cam cameras, doorbell cameras, or who may have pictures or video that include roads or vehicles during those hours is asked to contact us," said Rogers-Marsh. "The images and videos could help us find those responsible for Nicholas Astorino's death."

The body of the 29-year-old was discovered roughly 16 kilometres away at a mini-home on Route 655 in Waasis shortly after 2:15 a.m., when officers responded to a report that armed individuals had entered the home.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled.

Astorino's cause of death has not been released.

A woman and child, who were inside during the home invasion, were uninjured, RCMP have said. But the woman was later taken to hospital for "an unrelated matter."

The RCMP have declined to disclose the nature of their relationship to the victim, or say if any of them lived in the house.

A dog was injured during the incident, but didn't require medical treatment.

RCMP believe multiple armed individuals entered the mini-home and all fled before officers arrived on July 22, shortly after 2:15 am. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

RCMP had previously requested anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact them, but Tuesday was the first time they focused on the Fredericton area.

They have not previously said whether they believed the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.

Rogers-Marsh could not immediately be reached for an interview.