The Beetle and the barber shop: How an N.B. Christmas tradition was born

Bob Keays' little turquoise Volkswagen is so much more than just a really cute car.

It's an unofficial Saint John ambassador, a muse for local artists, an Instagram star and, most of all, a harbinger of the holidays.

It started 10 years ago, when Keays parked his car in front of a west-side barber shop for a few hours while he refereed a hockey game.

He didn't realize it at the time, but he had just started a Christmas tradition.

The tableau of the 1973 VW Beetle, adorned with a red bow and with a Christmas tree tied to its roof, parked outside the 1890s-era Lancaster Barber Shop was such a perfect Christmas visual that crowds immediately started gathering and taking photos of it.

"Oh, there were hundreds of people," said Lancaster Barber Shop owner Blaine Harris, Keays' friend and barber. "People kept coming into my shop and asking if it was my car ... and 'Can I take a picture of it'? And I said no problem, you can take as many pictures as you like."

Bob's Beetle often gets requests to stop by local landmarks and businesses, or just pops by on a whim. Here, it's seen outside Tuck Studio in uptown Saint John. (Bob Keays/Facebook)

Every year since then, the Beetle has returned to the barber shop for one full day in November for the express purpose of being photographed by admirers and kicking off the holiday season.

Over the years, the crowds have grown larger and the photos have been shared more widely, so that now, the "Christmas Beetle" has become a bona fide local celebrity.

Several local artists, including Lana Langille Doucette and Sheila Howell, have painted its portrait and turned the famous photo into Christmas cards and calendars.

It has played a supporting actor role in an Envision Saint John tourism video, in which local musicians Tomato Tomato drive the Beetle to various local landmarks.

It has participated in local parades, been the subject of a "name that car" contest that yielded hundreds of submissions –Keays settled on Jude, from the Beatles' Hey Jude – and has even been hired to show up at 1970s-themed birthday party.

"About the only thing the car hasn't been in is a wedding," Keays said with a chuckle.

In short, it may just be the most-photographed car in the province.

It's certainly one of the most recognizable.

Keays' Beetle has been the subject of several local artists' paintings, including this portrait, titled Christmas Classic, by Lana Langille Doucette. (Submitted by Lana Langille Doucette)

A history of turning heads

The Beetle's ability to turn heads was apparent from the moment Keays first saw it more than 10 years ago.

Keays, an insurance agent, was on his way to a business meeting in St. Stephen when he saw the car parked in a driveway.

He already had a 2012 VW Beetle in the same turquoise shade, but was instantly smitten with this vintage 1973 model.

"I said 'Oh my gosh, I love this Beetle!' " Keays recalls. "So I just dropped by the house and made an offer and bought the car."

Bob with Jude. (Bob Keays/Facebook)

It soon became obvious that the car had the same effect on almost everyone who set eyes on it. Keays loves taking the Beetle out for a spin and having people ask to take its photo.

"The car brings a lot of smiles to people's faces when I'm driving by," he says. "I think it just brings people back to their childhood memories."

Jude loves a parade almost as much as she loves Christmas. Here, she and Keays join the Labour Day parade through uptown Saint John in 2016. (Bob Keays/Facebook)

The Beetle's growing popularity has taken the affable Keays by surprise, but he's more than willing to go along for the ride.

"The car is my happy place," he said, and it delights him that others feel that happiness too – particularly in the last two years, when joy has been one of many things in short supply during the pandemic.

For Keays, that made last year's Christmas Beetle photo op especially meaningful, hearkening back to simpler times and the comforting reliability of traditions.

Jude descending Grannan Street in uptown Saint John. (Bob Keays/Facebook)

"It was really special ... it really made people's Christmas because of so many [other] activities being cancelled," he said.

This year, the tenth anniversary of the accidental launch of a tradition, Keays wants to share that joy even more widely.

So he'll be parking the Beetle in front of the Lancaster Barber Shop on two Saturdays instead of just one.

As previously arranged with Harris, the shop's owner, he'll be parked at 23 Main St. today, Nov. 20, from about 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As for photos, both Keays and Harris agree, "no need to ask for permission."

After all, they say, it may have started out as a fluke, "but now it's a tradition."