How to vote and keep up with the 2019 federal election in New Brunswick

Thousands of New Brunswickers will be heading to the polls to cast their ballot on Monday. Here's what you need to know to vote and keep up-to-date with the 2019 federal election.

Polling stations in New Brunswick opened at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 8:30 p.m. You can check your voter information card to find out where your polling station is, or visit Elections Canada's website.

In order to vote, you must bring proof of identity and proof of your address. A driver's licence can be used to prove your identity and address, but a piece of ID with only your name on it must be paired with a form of identification that lists your name and your address.

Elections Canada has a list of acceptable ways to prove your address and identity.

Even if you've lost all your IDs, you can still vote by writing your identity and address on a sheet of paper and getting someone in your riding to vouch for you.

By law, employers are required to make sure their workers have three consecutive hours off to vote.

How to watch the results

CBC is tracking election results through a live blog and results page as they roll in from coast to coast.

An election night special, featuring check-ins with correspondents across the country, will begin at 7:30 p.m. AT. It will be broadcast on CBC TV, CBC News Network, Gem, cbcnews.ca, the CBC News App and social media. The CBC Gem coverage will include a sign language livestream.

CBC Radio will also be hosting an election night special beginning at 8 p.m. AT. You can listen on CBC Radio One or the CBC Listen App. That coverage will include two local breaks for New Brunswick results each hour, at 25 minutes past the hour and five minutes to the top of the clock.