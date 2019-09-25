For New Brunswick millennials, making an informed vote isn't always easy

Social media can be daunting, especially during an election.

Last month, Becky Cole was looking for reliable information she could use before voting in October's federal election. She she wrote her inquiry in a Facebook post.

But what she got back were dozens of comments from people expressing their own opinions about the voting age, who deserves their vote, or whether they would vote at all.

"That is kind of what you run into when you ask anything on Facebook," the 22-year-old said.

One person told her she shouldn't bother voting at all, which upset Cole.

"So you're telling me not to educate myself and just not vote?"

Voting is a 'responsibility'

But Cole was persistent.

In her post, the Riverview woman said she had received "very little information about how to choose a political party" and was wondering how to make an informed decision.

"I believe that I have a responsibility to vote, but only by doing it in an informed and educated manner," said Cole, who studies business administration, insurance and risk management at New Brunswick Community College in Moncton.

She was looking for local, "citizen-friendly" resources online that to find out more about the election in her riding.

"Something that might apply in Alberta isn't going to apply in the Maritimes."

School wasn't helpful

Cole said she didn't learn much about voting in high school, so she wanted to make sure she had the right information, such as the different party platforms and how to vote.

She is also trying to avoid being influenced by her particular reference group, something she sees with other young people.

"Whoever they're hanging around says, 'I'm going to vote for this party.' And they're just going to follow that. If it's their parents, especially. I think that's kind of dangerous."

Specific definitions of this generation vary, but Canadians between the ages of 18 and 38 will make up as much as 37 per cent of the electorate in this federal election, according to Abacus Data. That means the outcome could be decided by millennials if they collectively put their support behind a particular political party.

In the 2015 federal election, Elections Canada estimated about 57 per cent of the population from ages 18 to 34 cast ballots, up from 42.5 per cent in 2011. The surge in the millennial vote was largely credited with helping the Liberals win a majority government.

"I think political parties are starting to see, 'OK, if we can get the youth vote, that is a pretty critical mass of voters we can get,'" said Nicolette Belliveau.

Dodging 'fake news'

The 24-year-old Moncton woman is encouraging more young people to seek out good information.

"So we don't get that disinformation, that fake news," said Belliveau, a law student at the University of Moncton.

Belliveau created a Facebook post, which she describes as a "cheat sheet."

It includes an explanation of how to register to vote, different polls, articles and podcasts on who people might want to vote for, and where the candidates stand on the political spectrum.

"I want them to at least know what they're doing when they go to the ballot box," she said. "They're going to make an informed decision, in an informed vote."

"Not everyone has that innate knowledge or desire to go and inform themselves … and then they don't realize to what point, maybe politics actually does affect them."

Nicolette Belliveau created a Facebook post to share some suggestions and links for resources she finds helpful. NBCC student Becky Cole is one of those seeking information before voting day.

She's hoping her post might help.

"In school we don't necessarily get that information, that education."

Belliveau received both public and private messages from people commending her for the post, especially those who have never voted before.

"There are some very educated young people when it comes to politics," she said. "But there's also [some] on the other spectrum, who have just never been exposed to it to an extent that they're aware."