Voters frustrated by delays on opening day of advance polls

Carol Ball says it took her five minutes to walk to her advance polling station Friday morning at St. Mark's United Church in Saint John, then another 90 minutes to get to the point where she could cast her ballot.



"It's ridiculous," she said, "Lots of people left."



Patrick Crilley was one of them. He looked at the lineup, which sometimes extended outside the building, and decided to return another day.

Carol Ball says the long wait was 'ridiculous.' (Graham Thompson / CBC)



"I'll be back," he said. "It's my duty."



Elections Canada said it anticipated that more people would vote early, and that's why it has increased the number of advance polling stations.



In the last federal election in 2019, there were 179 advance polling stations spread across New Brunswick.



Patrick Crilley left the advance polling station because the lineup was too long, but he said he would be back. (Graham Thompson / CBC)



On regular voting day, Monday, Sept. 20, New Brunswick will have more than 1,500 ordinary polling stations operating from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.



Enguehard said it seemed today as if a lot of people wanted to vote at the earliest opportunity.



Some lineups may have seemed long because of the physical distancing required inside the venues, she said.



A line formed on the first day of advance polls at Exhibition Park in Saint John. (Graham Thompson / CBC)



At the returning office inside the Marco Polo Terminal on Water Street, staff appeared to be wiping down the voting station between every use.



Kristin Campbell said it felt as if the federal voting system was much less computerized compared with voting in a provincial or municipal election run by Elections NB.



Kristin Campbell said the voting system seemed less computerized than previous elections. (Graham Thompson / CBC)



"Today, they had to look us up, fill out our little piece of paper, then we had to vote, bring [the paper] back and then they tore off a section, and then we put it in the ballot box."



Despite waiting more than an hour, Campbell said it was still more convenient to vote today because it didn't conflict with her work schedule.



As a personal support worker, she often works overnight and has to rest during the day.



