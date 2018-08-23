Voter toolkit | Things to know about voting

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24 to elect members of the New Brunswick Legislature.

CBC New Brunswick's voter toolkit is a list of helpful links and contact information to make the voting process easier.

Elections New Brunswick

How to contact Elections New Brunswick

Phone: 506-453-2218

Toll free: 1-800-308-2922

Email: info@electionsnb.ca

Can I vote?

If you're a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and have lived in New Brunswick for the 40 days leading up to the election, you can vote in the riding where you're living.

What are the advance poll dates?

Advance polls will be held on two days: Saturday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 17.

The advance polls are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters will be heading to the polls on Sept. 24 to elect members of the New Brunswick Legislature. 1:43

What do you need to bring?

Although you aren't required to show ID to cast a vote in a provincial or municipal election, you are required to state your name and address so an election officer can find your name on the list of electors.

ID may be required if you are a first-time voter. The ID has to show your name, current address and signature. A driver's licence contains all three.

Other accepted forms of ID are:

A lease agreement.

Utility bill.

Student ID.

Other documents that provide all three requirements.

A friend who is on the voters list who can vouch for your residency.

And no, you can't take a selfie in the voting booth.

Kimberly Poffenroth, chief electoral officer, said you can bring your phone but you can't use it.

"We are going to have at our campus locations selfie walls," she said. "So once you step away from the actual poll, you'll be able to take a picture and #IVoted."

When can I vote on Sept. 24?

Polls will be open on election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elections New Brunswick says your employer has to give you three hours to vote. Employees scheduled to work must be paid for the time off for voting.

Political parties and leaders

Poffenroth said one of the most common questions her organization are about where to vote and how much money can parties spend on advertising and their campaigns.

"If they run candidates in all 49 ridings they are entitled to spend approximately $1.1 million," she said.

Poffenroth said the money that can be given to different ridings varies, based on the number of eligible electors.

To check out the parties and leaders in their own words, try: