Vote Compass: A political guide to the 2018 provincial election

A new online tool is being introduced in New Brunswick for the first time to help voters determine what political parties their views align with.

Vote Compass is an online quiz that asks voters 30 questions about election related issues such as tax rates, healthcare, immigration and suggests the party their views align with most.

To take the online quiz, click here.

The online tool — owned by Toronto-based company, Vox Pop Labs — was mostly recently used in the Ontario election, has been used in 25 elections and by over 12.5 million people worldwide. Quebec and Brazil will also be using Vote Compass at the same time as New Brunswick.

However, Vote Compass does not tell a voter how to vote in an upcoming election.

"We've done the work for you," said Charles Breton, director of research at Vox Pop Labs. "What show you is compared to political parties on policy issues where do you situate yourself."

Breton said Vote Compass is not meant to tell voters how to vote but to be used as an informative tool and it doesn't measure polling either. He said the data is only used by CBC, Radio-Canada, and academics — and the answers are anonymous.

Fun for voters

CBC will also use vote compass as a tool for reporting on the election in September.

"You can do Vote Compass without telling us about your social demographics," he said.

The online tool will identify voters' top issues before next month's provincial election. 1:07

Breton said people should use vote compass because it's fun for voters.

Jamie Gillies, an associate professor of communications and public policy at St. Thomas University, said Vote Compass is an interesting tool available to voters and academics alike.

Jamie Gillies, an associate professor of communications and public policy at St. Thomas University, said Vote Compass is a tool that can help both voters and academics alike. (CBC)

"I think it helps voters and parties interact way where you are looking at policy issues versus just the horse race," he said.

He said he sees it as both an educational tool and vote informing tool.

Gillies said the questions that have been selected are specific to this province and voters get an opportunity to think critically about those policies and make better informed decisions.