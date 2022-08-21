Volunteers gather throughout New Brunswick for coastal cleanup

Eight-year-old Kaden Gerrits walked down a beach Saturday in Chance Harbour, N.B., with a garbage bag nearly half his size slung over his shoulder.

He put it down and excitedly pulled out the contents — an old bicycle tire, a plastic container, a five-pound weight.

"I've been trying to collect all the trash that I can," said Gerrits, who had already been collecting at the Thompson Marsh Nature Preserve for close to an hour. "I don't want to pollute the world. I want to save the world."

Gerrits was one of over 100 volunteers at over 20 sites throughout New Brunswick participating in the Great Fundy Coastal Cleanup. The annual event started in 2016.

Kaden Gerrits proudly holds his bag of trash. (Lars Schwarz)

Brittany Dixon, the conservation and engagement co-ordinator for the Nature Trust of New Brunswick, said the goal was to create a collaborative event, a day when everyone would work together to clean up beaches.

Dixon said the event has become such a success that some of the beaches they visit have very little debris to collect.

She said the event impacts volunteers even after the cleanup.

Brittany Dixon is the conservation and engagement co-ordinator at the Nature Trust of New Brunswick. (Lars Schwarz)

"It makes you kind of think about your own choices and the things that you purchase and the single-use plastic items that you maybe don't want to use," said Dixon, who encourages volunteers to continue the work throughout the year.

Dixon said the most common items found last year were rubber bands, Styrofoam, cigarette boxes and lots of rope.

Sometimes volunteers find unusual debris on the shore.

Vicky Cowan, also at Chance Harbour, has been coming to the events for three years. Usually she finds what is to be expected, but one year she found a radio from a fishing boat.

"We're not sure if it was thrown away because it wasn't working or if there was a wreck and it washed up on shore," said Cowan. She said she's seen refrigerators and other appliances washed up on shore.

Fishing ropes are a common find. (Lars Schwarz)

Those unexpected treasures have now become part of the event.

After the cleanup, volunteers from all the cleanup sites will gather for a barbecue and have a show-and-tell featuring the most surprising finds.

Volunteers are asked to write down what they find. The data collected can help organizations internationally.

Dixon said data from New Brunswick is used to determine where the plastics are coming from, how the trends change from year to year and what ends up in the ocean.