Pre-trial arguments begin in Christmas Eve murder case

​A St. Stephen man accused of murdering his estranged wife last Christmas Eve is in court this week for a series of pre-trial arguments about the evidence.

Irving John Hastey, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Ann Tracey, 52.

Tuesday was the first day of a voir dire that is expected to go into next week in the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John.

Hastey, who has elected to be tried by judge and jury, had a preliminary hearing earlier this year.

Everything that takes place in a voir dire is under a publication ban, because it's when lawyers and the judge parse out which evidence should be presented to the jury and which evidence should not.

Once both sides and the judge agree on what evidence is admissible in court, jury selection will begin. No date has been set for that yet.

Last Dec. 24, which was Tracey's birthday, police were alerted to a disturbance at Tracey's apartment in St. Stephen just before noon.

Tracey was found dead, and Hastey unresponsive. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two days later, Hastey was charged with murder, as well as breach of a previous no-contact order with Tracey.

Tracey was a lifelong resident of St. Stephen and is survived by three children and a granddaughter.

Hastey's family members were present in previous court appearances, but the benches were empty Tuesday.