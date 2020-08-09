Vogue Theatre owner overwhelmed by community support after fire

A week after Miramichi's Vogue Theatre was destroyed by fire, along with several other structures in the area, the building's owner says he's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

"One thing I made note of was the amount of casseroles that were dropped off at my house," said Victor Somers.

"Of course, that's what you do when you lose a loved one, everyone kind of feeds you. It was interesting to me that that was everyone's first response."

The beloved Chatham neighborhood landmark was destroyed by fire on Aug. 9.

Somers bought the theatre in 2012 after it had sat vacant for over a decade.

In addition to cultural and entertainment events, the theatre was also home to the EastSide Church, where Somers is the pastor.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but he's been told that the blaze did not originate in the Vogue structure.

Since the fire began early last Sunday, this Sunday would mark the first scheduled service for the church. It will now be held in the theatre's parking lot.

"I had cancelled our service for that morning [but] many of the congregation made their way down to the site and we were just together and experienced that whole event," said Somers.

"I just wanted to give the entire congregation perhaps that opportunity to be together on the site."

'Don't have the words'

While Somers has spent a lot of time speaking with his parishioners since the fire, he admits he's still not sure what he will say when he faces them on Sunday.

"I really don't have the words right now," said Somers. "I'm hoping between now and tomorrow morning to get a sense of what I can say that's going to be meaningful enough."

Somers said there's a great sense of loss when it comes to the Vogue. The church bought the structure to help save a piece of Miramichi history that has now been lost.

He said there are some options when it comes to where to hold shows and church services going forward, but he's still weighing his options.

"We can gather anywhere as long as we're together," said Somers.