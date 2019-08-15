Vocational Training Centre finds permanent home after being flooded out in 2018

It was a party at the Bradley Lake Community Centre on Thursday as the Vocational Training Centre celebrated its new home with an open house.

"Just being here today, like, after all the renovation and the donations from the wonderful community, it just means the world," said Sarah Barber, one of the workers at centre on the outskirts of Rothesay.

She's been with the training centre part time for the past three years and said it is like a family.

Clients and their families enjoyed a barbecue with face painting and karaoke along with the centre's regular weekly yard sale.

Jim Maxwell, president of the centre, said the new location allows the centre to offer more services and take on more clients. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In April 2018, the training centre, run by the KV Association for Community Living, was flooded out of its former home in the basement of the Bill McGuire Centre in Rothesay.

After the waters receded, the town looked into what it would take to rebuild the basement and learned the prolonged risk of flooding made it too expensive to house community activities there.

"The cost would be too exorbitant and we had to find a new home," said Jim Maxwell, president of the centre.

The centre provides support and job training to adults, aged 18 to 60, who have intellectual or physical disabilities. It currently has 23 clients and offers classes Monday to Friday on cooking, crafts, skill-building exercises and social interaction.

Heath McIntyre has been coming to the centre twice a week since January. She loves attending the art classes and is grateful for the support she's able to give and get.

"We build on ourselves, on the skills we already have," she said. "And everybody supports us and works with us to build on those skills."

Cathy Gilliland, the director of the Vocational Training Centre, stands with Dakota Clain. Clain has been a client with the centre for the past three years. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

After losing its home at the Bill McGuire Centre, the Vocational Training Centre worked out of a garage on the Kingston Peninsula but was unable to serve as many clients during that time.

This was hard on people like Dakota Clain, who was homeless at the time of the flood.

He's been a client of the centre for three years and now has a job cleaning the new centre.

"It put me back on the right track," he said. "I love everyone around this building."

Better suited to centre's needs

The centre found the Bradley Lake location several months after the flood, but the 3,000-square-foot space required renovations.

"I walked in [and] I thought, 'Oh my God, it's going to be a lot of work.' But it worked out really well," Cathy Gilliland, the centre director, said.

The community centre is an old fire hall. The space is much larger than what the training centre occupied at the Bill McGuire Centre.

The Vocational Training Centre has moved to the Bradley Lake Community Centre. The building used to be an old volunteer fire hall but has now been renovated to serve the needs of the training centre. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"Now we have new offices. We have a kitchen that we teach cooking classes," Gilliland said.

While it was tough for the centre to lose the old home, Maxwell said the new location serves it a lot better.

"This facility enables us to do more," he said.

The centre now has the capacity to take on more clients. During renovations, a computer room was built for teaching clients computer-based skills one-on-one.

The space is brighter than the basement of the Bill McGuire Centre and the secluded outdoor area allows for outdoor fun.