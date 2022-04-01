The Vitalité Health Network announced Friday that it will remain at the red alert level until further notice, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers and staff absences.

"This decision is supported by the rising number of COVID-19 cases, which significantly affects the organization's capacity in terms of resources and creates more pressure on health-care workers," Vitalité said in a news release.

The number of Vitalité employees absent from work due to COVID-19 has jumped 41 per cent in eight days, with 352 workers off because of COVID-19 as of March 30.

Restrictions "continue to be observed and enforced within the network," Vitalité said.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and are working jointly with the Department of Health and Horizon Health Network to ensure everyone's safety and reduce the risk of future outbreaks."

Surgical services

Urgent surgical procedures continue to take precedence over elective (non-urgent) cases, Vitalité said in the release.

Patients are advised to visit the network's website and social media accounts to get the latest information on the status of surgeries.

Visitors and designated support persons

Vitalité noted that general visits remain suspended.

"Eligible patients may receive visits from a fully vaccinated DSP [designated support person], who must show proof of vaccination," it said, advising visitors to check its website for guidelines.

In order to enter Vitalité facilities, all patients and DSPs must answer screening questions on COVID-19 symptoms, disinfect their hands, maintain physical distancing and wear the medical mask provided at all times.