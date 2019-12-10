Vitalité Health doctors urge transfer of nursing homes to health system

Nursing homes should be managed by the health-care system, not the Social Development Department, say doctors with the Vitalité Health Network.

"All our hospitals in New Brunswick are overloaded," Dr. Luc Cormier said in a statement released by Vitalité's Medical Staff Organization.

The organization said it supports Vitalité's call for transferring the management of long-term care homes to the Health Department.

Hospitals in the Vitalité and Horizon networks have said too many of their beds are being taken up by elderly patients who don't need hospital care but are waiting for places in long-term care. The situation causes long waits elsewhere in the health-care system.

"We need to find a better way to manage all the traffic," said Cormier, who is president of the Beauséjour zone of the staff organization.

"And a part of the solution is perhaps merging our different policies, mechanisms, so it's seamless as much as possible for seniors."

Nursing homes in the province are now the responsibility of the Department of Social Development.

Cormier, a cardiologist at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont hospital in Moncton, was joined by the presidents of three other zones in the Medical Staff Organization.

He said the transfer of nursing homes to the health authorities would allow better management of the number of beds available in hospitals.

He said at least 20 per cent of patients in Vitalité hospitals are on the waiting list for nursing homes. That represents about 60 or 70 beds that could be used for patients.

"We, on our end, do identify some reasons or some potential mechanisms to try to improve access to long-term care," Cormier said. "We know our seniors deserve better."

Some beds at nursing homes in the province are left empty because of staffing shortages, Cormier said, and that's one of the problems he wants to help solve.

Right now, patients can wait up to a year for a room in a nursing home, but the health networks want to help mitigate that, he said.

Luc Cormier, the Beauséjour zone president of Vitalité Health Network’s Medical Staff Organization, said patients can wait up to a year for a room in a nursing home. (Radio-Canada)

Among physicians, he said, "it's fairly unanimous that we truly believe that we can help improve the transfer of patients to longer-care and nursing homes."

He said it's a matter of co-ordination between hospitals and nursing homes.

"If all the policies are fairly transferrable because it's within the same Department of Health, for example, well then we know that the continuity of care will be better once they transfer back to the nursing home but also find mechanisms to try to relieve the hospitals of the overload of patients," he said.

