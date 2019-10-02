Details of major reform to health-care system expected within days

A major reform to the New Brunswick health care system will be announced in the coming days.

The Vitalité Health Network confirmed Monday that it plans to unveil changes soon, with its "partners," designed to address the growing challenge of finding enough medical staff.

"We are facing recruitment issues that are now damaging the way we deliver services to patients," spokesperson Thomas Lizotte said in an emailed statement.

Health Minister Ted Flemming has called the shortage of medical professionals in the health-care system a 'tsunami.' (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Recent service interruptions have demonstrated that it is now time to take action. Challenges are real, and we cannot wait for other closures to come and disrupt patients' services."

Last fall Vitalité was forced to close emergency services, surgeries and other services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital because of a lack of staff and beds.

A spokesperson for the Horizon Health Network wouldn't comment Monday on its role in any announcement. Health Department spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane also refused to comment.

Online petitions circulating

But online petitions were already circulating Monday morning in communities such as Sussex and Sackville to defend services at their local hospitals.

And in Caraquet, about 40 people spoke outside the L'Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus RHSJ, including local Liberal MLA Isabelle Thériault, Acadie-Bathurst Liberal MP Serge Cormier and most members of the town council.

Community leaders and others in Caraquet speaking to media outside the local hospital to defend existing levels of service there. (Alix Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Premier Blaine Higgs warned health reforms to be announced in the first quarter of 2020 might not be popular.

"We're not going to shy away from them," he said. "I hope to be able to communicate in a way that people understand the rationale behind everything we do. I would never suggest that means everyone will like it. It's just that they'll understand why."

Staff shortage a 'tsunami'

Health Minister Ted Flemming has called the shortage of medical professionals in the system a tsunami that has to be addressed.

Last fall Vitalité Health Network was forced to close emergency services, surgeries and other services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital because there weren't enough staff or beds. (Radio-Canada)

A recent report by Horizon said a review was underway to address growing wait times in the emergency departments of its five regional hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Waterville, in the Woodstock area, and Miramichi.

"We are nearing the completion of our current state analysis," the report said. "Next steps are for the project team to identify and prioritize the areas for targeted improvement."

In January the province announced the creation of 32 new nurse-practitioner positions to reduce the burden on hospital emergency departments.

Last month CBC News reported that the government was looking at ways to centralize hospital laboratories, including a proposal that would see the number of facilities slashed by more than half.