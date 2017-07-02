Vitalité launches initiative to redirect non-urgent patients from hospital ERs

Vitalité Health Network wants to help people spend less time waiting in a hospital emergency room if they don't need to, but one expert cautions it might not assist people who have limited time to seek medical attention.

The health authority launched an initiative at five of its hospitals on Monday, which will give patients who show up to the emergency rooms the chance to instead book an appointment with a health-care professional within the next 48 hours if the condition they showed up to the ER for isn't urgent.

The hospitals where this is available are the:

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

Tracadie Hospital.

Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in Caraquet.

Dr. Bill Sevcik, academic chair of the department of emergency medicine at the University of Alberta, said Vitalité's initiative is a good one, but thinks it might not work for everyone who seeks ER treatment.

In his experience, many people who show up at an ER do so because they have no family doctor and the time they work conflicts with the hours of their local walk-in medical clinic.

Dr. Bill Sevcik, academic chair of the department of emergency medicine at the University of Alberta, said the initiative is good but must offer appointment times that are flexible. (Submitted by Dr. Bill Sevcik)

"You really need to have to meet patients where they're at. If they're at the emergency department at 10 o'clock at night, it's because, you know, they perceive it as an emergency or this is when they get child care, you know, this is when they're not at work," Sevcik said.

"So if they're shift workers that work in a community, they can't be there during daylight hours or work bankers' hours, then you have to have those clinics that allow the patients to get there when they need to be there."

Jacques Duclos, vice-president of community services and mental health with Vitalité, said the main goals of the new approach are to reduce the workload at emergency rooms and provide better access to primary care.

"So that being said, when you will walk into one of those emergency [rooms], you will go to a screening as you normally do, and if at that point the assessment is clear that the reason why you're consulting at the ER does not require immediate intervention, you will be offered an appointment with a primary-care provider," he said.

The initiative comes after hospitals across New Brunswick have had to adjust their hours or they way they operate their ERs in recent months to accommodate for staff shortages.

Duclos said Vitalité has been working closely with its family physicians, nurse practitioners and other primary-care providers, and has arranged for them to keep some appointments at their clinics open to accommodate people who choose to participate.

"In the Moncton region, for instance, we had to develop not only partnerships with our primary-care provider — our family physician and nurse practitioners — but we also have the Moncton Health Centre, the newly opened clinic with nurse practitioners," he said.

"So those those practitioners are keeping over 20 appointments available on a daily basis for patient who would not have the family physicians to whom the ER people could redirect."