The Ville Cooperative in Fredericton announces closure, cites significant debt

The Ville Cooperative, a non-profit community centre on the city's north side, is closing.

A statement posted on The Ville's website Thursday said it's ceasing all operations and the board is working to dissolve the organization by the end of the year.

The Ville's challenges were "magnified by" COVID-19, the statement said.

"We find ourselves grappling with a significant debt burden that, unfortunately, we lack the means and capacity to address."

The Ville Cooperative has been home to recreational organizations, educational groups and arts and culture programs at the Marysville location for the past eight years.

The Ville Cooperative put on a number of community events over the years, including this collaboration a few years ago with the Calithumpians theatre troupe for Halloween. (Submitted by The Ville)

CBC News asked The Ville's board for an interview on Wednesday, after social media posts mentioned the closure, but the email was forwarded to Sally Ng, who is part of the management team at the Unity Community Centre, where The Ville is a tenant.

Ng said the Unity Community Centre, which was formerly Alexander Gibson Memorial School, will not be closing and several tenants will remain, including the Greater Fredericton Social Innovation Centre.

Ng said The Ville was closing of its own accord and didn't have anything to do with pressure from building management. She said there hasn't been any rent taken from The Ville since early 2023.

The Ville operated different services out of the location, including a garden and woodworking and pottery studios.

Ng said she's hoping to see some volunteers step up to help run the woodworking shop and garden, and some of the pottery studio volunteers have already agreed to take over some f the upcoming courses.

"My mindset is that I don't want to lose those community assets," said Ng.

"I really genuinely want to keep those spaces open as learning labs. But like I said, I can't do it alone."

After-school program also closing

The Ville also operated an after-school program, Re-Connect, which will also be closing. The letter said families directly impacted had been given 30 days notice and the last day for the program will be Friday.

In an interview, Ng urged community members to be patient with the board members and volunteers of The Ville.

"I know they are trying their very best with it. And there's been some hard criticism that I think they've faced, but they are all volunteers that have been trying to make things happen," she said,

The Ville's letter apologized to the community for any inconvenience and echoed Ng's statement.

"We genuinely appreciate your interest, membership, and the invaluable support the community has provided to us," it read.

"Please bear with us as community volunteers as we navigate through these difficult times to the best that we can."