Village treasurer fired because of Minto, Chipman merger challenges termination

The former treasurer of the defunct Village of Minto is challenging her termination from her role, announced without notice two weeks before the community was merged with another to create the new municipality of Grand Lake.

Wendy Flowers, the village's former treasurer and clerk, said she worked through 2022 helping co-ordinate the merger of Minto and Chipman, which took effect on Jan. 1 as a result of local government reform.

She said she was assured throughout the process that her job was secure and that she'd remain employed, in some capacity, after the two villages were merged.

But on Dec. 15, Flowers said she was called into a meeting by Don Ferguson, the transition facilitator working for the Department of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, and handed a letter of termination.

"I was shocked. I didn't really know what to say," Flowers said.

"[Ferguson] said … there is no reason, it's without cause, that my position was being eliminated and then I had until the next day at three o'clock to remove my personal belongings from my office."

The Village of Minto was merged with the Village of Chipman and surrounding local service districts to create the municipality of Grand Lake. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Flowers said she was first hired by the village in July 2016 as both the clerk and treasurer for the municipality.

In November 2021, the provincial government announced it was slashing the number of local government entities by forcing mergers of dozens of municipalities and neighbouring rural areas, and combining remaining rural areas into new, larger rural districts.

Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain led the initiative, which saw 22 per cent of the provincial population go from living in unincorporated local service districts to living in enlarged municipalities, as of January.

Minto and Chipman were two municipalities that were combined, along with a handful of local service districts to create Grand Lake.

Flowers said part of her work in 2022 was helping prepare the Village of Minto for the planned merger.

"We were taken by surprise, obviously, when the minister announced the amalgamation of Minto and Chipman — two independent villages," Flowers said.

"But we were quickly assured that there would be no job losses. Everybody, all hands, were needed. We needed everybody to be on board to make this work."

Applied for several new positions

Flowers said a position of chief administrative officer for Grand Lake was posted in advance of the merger, which she applied for and was interviewed.

She said she lost to Michelle Dickinson, the former clerk and treasurer for the Village of Chipman, however, Flowers said she was told she'd still work with the new municipality as clerk.

Flowers said a position for treasurer was then posted, which she also applied for, however, the notice of termination was given shortly after.

She said since her firing, she hasn't heard any follow up about the treasurer position she applied for, and has also noticed the municipality has since posted a job opening for a municipal clerk.

Flowers said she hasn't applied for that posting, adding she thinks it would be "pointless."

"I had the job and I was dismissed from it, so even though they say that it's been without cause, it certainly doesn't make me look good."

Asking for more severance

The Act Respecting Local Governance Reform received royal assent in December 2021 giving Allain special powers with respect to the transition of communities into new municipalities.

One of those sections specifically gave Allain the power to fire a municipal employee with reasonable notice, or with payment instead of notice.

That section of the act is cited in Flowers's termination letter, along with an offer of 16-weeks pay in lieu of notice, in exchange for giving up her right to take legal action against the Village of Minto, the municipality of Grand Lake, the province or the minister.

Daniel Allain, New Brunswick's minister of local governance reform, announced in 2021 plans to cut the number of local government entities from 340 to fewer than 100. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Flowers hasn't agreed to those terms, and in response, Andrew Rouse, her lawyer, wrote a letter to Ferguson to say that Flowers should have been given the role of clerk for the new municipality, considering Chipman's former clerk had already been hired to be the new chief administrative officer.

"ln addition, the Minister and his staff, repeatedly assured all employees that if they were no longer able to keep their job due to the amalgamation, an alternative position would be found for the employee," Rouse said, in his letter.

"Wendy was also assured by you that she would not lose her job."

Rouse, in his letter, said Flowers is prepared to accept 15-months pay in lieu of notice as a result of her termination.

Allain did not provide an interview about Flowers's termination, and whether the same was done to municipal staff working in other villages that were part of mergers.

Vicky Lutes, a spokesperson for his department said in an email the goal was to ensure a role for all employees, and that it was achieved in the vast majority of entities.

"There were limited instances where the goal wasn't achieved," she said. "Given that these are human resource-related matters, we cannot comment on specifics."

Protecting municipal staff important: union

When local government reform was announced, the understanding was that firing municipal staff would be "the last possible resort," said Dan Murphy, executive director of the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick.

"What we had understood from the department from the get-go is that they were going to try to minimize any type of job loss whether it was going to be by finding a position in another municipality or another … position within the municipality," he said.

Dan Murphy, executive director of the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick, said the union told the Department of Local Government and Local Governance Reform that it would be important for municipalities to keep as many of their staff as possible. (Kandise Brown/Submitted)

Murphy said he doesn't know how many municipal staff have been fired as a result of local government reforms.

However, he said his union had communicated to Allain's department how important it would be to keep as many municipal employees as possible.

"We've mentioned to the department over and over again, you know, the importance of protecting municipal staff and ensuring that we don't lose that knowledge base," he said.

"There's a lot of years of experience, a lot of administrators, who are very good and know what's going on … so that experience is going to be really important."