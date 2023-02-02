Villa Neguac officially sold to nurse from Acadian Peninsula

A special care home in Neguac, N.B., officially has a new owner, saving it from impending closure.

Marc-André Vienneau, a nurse from the Acadian Peninsula, purchased Villa Neguac and formally took ownership of the home on Wednesday.

"It is sure that the call, or the need of the village of Neguac and the people, challenged me," Vienneau told Radio-Canada.

"It is close to my heart, and I was already interested in acquiring a nursing home and there it became a reality with Villa Neguac."

According to Radio-Canada, Vienneau is the son of a crab fisherman from Caraquet.

He currently works as the director of nursing at Résidences Inkerman Inc., a nursing home in Inkerman, N.B.

Villa Neguac was scheduled to close on Feb. 17, along with the nearby Foyer St. Bernard, after the Department of Social Development revoked the operating licences for the two homes in January.

Villa Neguac will stay open after Marc-André Vienneau purchased it. (Radio-Canada)

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said the homes' licences were revoked in an effort to protect the well-being of the 29 residents who live at the homes.

With the licences revoked, residents were required to leave the homes by Feb. 17.

With his purchase of Villa Neguac, Vienneau said residents now won't have to move.

"[The purchase] happened very quickly," Vienneau said.

"There was a lot of mechanics behind it to make sure we didn't have to move residents while the transaction was finalized. Like any real estate transaction, it doesn't happen overnight."

Villa Neguac was previously owned by Amarjeet Singh Jatana, who also owns Foyer St. Bernard.

On Wednesday, Neguac Mayor Georges Savoie said there's still no buyer lined up to take over Foyer St. Bernard, and while it's still scheduled to close, there should be enough room for its residents to move to Villa Neguac.

The Department of Social Development declined to comment Thursday on any change in ownership or new operating licences being granted to either of the two special care homes.

Residents, families happy

Léo Savoie, like other residents at Villa Neguac, went through the full range of emotions since the home's closure was announced.

Léo Savoie was happy to learn he no longer needed to find a new place to live, now that Villa Neguac has a new owner. (Mario Mercier/Radio-Canada)

With the latest news, he's happy he no longer has to leave.

"It's the best place there is," Savoie said. "We are all friends. It's like family. I can't ask for better."

Sylvette Rousselle was also celebrating the home's continued operation, along with her two relatives who live there.

"I'm going to pick them up to take a little drive by car," Rousselle said. "We're going to get out of the foyer for a bit. Maybe we'll go see the Neguac elephant."