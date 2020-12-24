Vigil held for Grand Falls woman killed at home

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday in Grand Falls to honour the life of a 32-year-old woman who was stabbed to death earlier this week.

Mindy Godin was stabbed at her home in Grand Falls just before noon Monday. She tried to get help at the convenience store next door, but died before help could arrive. The attack happened in front of her two small children, according to family.

"In a small community, everyone knows each other, everyone wants to help each other. Losing one of our own affects us," said Marcel Deschênes, mayor of Grand Falls, who attended the vigil.

Godin lived in Grand Falls with her two children. (Mindy Godin's Facebook page)

He said he's hoping a tragedy like this never happens to anyone else in the community.

"The vigil tonight is still going to raise awareness of what happened to Mindy."

Since her death, people all over Facebook have been making posts to "put and end to domestic violence."

Grand Falls police have not confirmed Godin's death was a case of domestic violence and are still investigating.

Joël Benoît, the organizer of the vigil, said he wanted to do something to help the community and Godin's family over the holiday season.

People in Grand Falls were reeling after learning about Godin's death. Some have raised money to buy gifts for her two sons at Christmas. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He and his wife met Godin at the drive-thru at the local McDonald's, where she worked.

They quickly became friends.

"When we heard the news, my wife cried all evening," said Benoît said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"She was always friendly to her clients, I think that's why the community of Grand-Falls is really affected by her death."

'Sad for the children'

Godin was also active in several community organizations, including Ride For Hope, a group of motorcyclists that raises money for children.

Dan St-Amand, a member of Ride For Hope, was also at the vigil.

He said Godin was heavily involved in the organization. Now, the group intends to help Godin's two boys during the holiday season.

"It's sad for the children, two little guys who will spend Christmas without their parents, and probably the rest of their lives."

Depanneur Leo, a convenience store on Tobique Road in Grand Falls and the house next door, was taped off by police after Godin's death. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The vigil drew many people from the community, including Godin's colleagues from McDonald's and childhood friends. Many people who attended kept their distance from one another because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She was always there to help others, [she was] an incredible mother to her two children," said Mindy Gagnon, one of Godin's childhood friends.

"I have a lot of trouble dealing with the emotions that her two children lost a wonderful mother."

Jonathan Fontaine of Grand Falls has been charged with second-degree murder in Godin's death.