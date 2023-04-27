Lt.-Gov. invites New Brunswickers to early morning viewing of King Charles III's coronation

Royal-watchers may want to take advantage of the opportunity to see the coronation of King Charles III in style at Government House in Fredericton on May 6.

The broadcast will be live from London, according to a release from the province, and following the formal event, a flag-raising ceremony will be held at Government House.

"For many of us, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the coronation of a Canadian monarch," said Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.

The house will be decorated "to celebrate this historic occasion," she said, and appropriate refreshments will be served.

The crowning of Charles and his wife Camilla, who will become Queen, will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

The viewing will be held at Government House and the public can reserve seats in advance. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Anyone wishing to attend the event at Government House can reserve a ticket for free through Eventbrite.

The time difference between London and Fredericton means coronation day will have an early start, for those who choose to watch. The broadcast will begin at Government House at 6 a.m., with doors opening at 5:30 a.m.

People may arrive later than the official start time if they need a little more to wake up before joining in.

And if you can't make it to Government House, the CBC's Adrienne Arsenault will be hosting coverage of the coronation starting at 5 a.m. AT.

Viewers will be able to watch it on CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News Explore.