Video at manslaughter trial shows interaction between 2 men outside Saint John strip club

Video surveillance outside a Saint John strip club shows Mark Baker interacting with the man accused of killing him shortly after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019.

Baker, 59, milled about outside the bar and could be seen talking to a woman and interacting with a group of people before walking out of camera range.

The video shows the accused, Garrett Johnston, leaving in the same direction a short time later, and it doesn't capture what happened next between the two.

But in his opening remarks on Monday, Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson said what happened next isn't in dispute.

Shortly after Johnston disappeared from the video, he punched Baker once in the face. Baker fell backwards and landed on the sidewalk, where he stayed until emergency personnel arrived and took him to hospital. He died of his injuries the next day.

Johnston, 24, is on trial for manslaughter in Baker's death.

I heard a loud male voice make a comment about 'clocking' someone or 'smoking' someone. - Const. Tammy Spence

On the second day of his trial, the court heard from the first officer on the scene on Oct. 26, 2019.

Const. Tammy Spence was driving along Sydney Street before 2:30 a.m. in a "subdued" traffic car, which doesn't have the highly visible police markings that normal patrol vehicles have.

It was after closing time at Club Blush, a strip club on Sydney Street near the intersection with Union, and a crowd had gathered outside.

As Spence passed by the crowd, heading north toward Union Street with her window down, she heard "a loud male voice make a comment about 'clocking' someone or 'smoking' someone. I can't recall the exact words, but my initial thought was that somebody had already been assaulted."

Spence said she couldn't identify the speaker, but the crowd's attention was focused on a male figure in a black Harley-Davidson hoodie.

She scanned the crowd but didn't see anyone in distress, so she kept driving toward the intersection. That's when she noticed a man lying on the sidewalk at the corner of Union and Waterloo streets.

She found Baker with both arms over his head and a pool of blood forming around his head. She said blood was coming from his mouth, and he was gurgling as he tried to breathe. She said he was unconscious the entire time.

"I knew that it was very serious," Spence said.

Police found Mark Baker injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He died in hospital the following day. (Brenan's Funeral Home)

She placed him in a recovery position and called for an ambulance and other officers.

Once paramedics arrived, Spence went to the crowd to see if anyone saw anything.

She said she spoke to Johnston, who was wearing a black Harley-Davidson hoodie. She said he was quite concerned about Baker and asked a couple of times if he was going to be OK.

The court also heard from Const. Tyler White of the Saint John Police Force.

White was on patrol that night when he responded to a report of a man down at Waterloo and Union.

White obtained some video surveillance from the manager of Club Blush, a strip club where Baker and Johnston had both been before closing. White said the manager easily identified Baker as a regular whom staff had nicknamed "Miami Mark."

In the video that was played for the jury on Tuesday morning, White said Baker appeared to stumble a bit as he milled around on the sidewalk, just outside the bar's entrance, after closing time.

Johnston leaves the Saint John courthouse on Tuesday afternoon with his common-law spouse and his parents. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

White said he also obtained another video taken inside the bar, which hasn't yet been played for the jury, which shows Baker descending the staircase inside the bar with some difficulty.

From his police experience, White said, Baker appeared intoxicated.

In fact, Spence and Const. Shanda Weir both testified on Tuesday that Baker had come to police attention several times while drinking, including during an incident mentioned in an agreed statement of facts entered into evidence at the trial on Tuesday morning.

Exactly a week before the Club Blush incident, police responded to a report of an intoxicated man. They found Baker on the ground and unable to stand on his own. He had a bump on his forehead.

Baker was detained by police under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and later released to appear in court later for violating probation conditions on an unrelated charge that said he wasn't supposed to consume alcohol.

Three weeks have been set aside for the trial.

Johnston's friend, Gordon McMillan, 23, is also charged with manslaughter in Baker's death. His trial is scheduled to begin April 20.