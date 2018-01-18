Fredericton hockey legend Willie O'Ree featured in NHL video game

Ever dreamed of becoming famous NHL hockey player Willie O'Ree?

Now you can…virtually, at least.

The video game NHL 2020 lets fans play as their favourite player — and last month it added the famous Fredericton athlete to the game.

"You can play as the legend," said Kwame Mason, a consultant to the NHL.

"It's really cool, really exciting."

Mason, who is also the director of Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future — a documentary film about the role of Black athletes in hockey, played a huge role in getting O'Ree into the video game.

It’s an honor to include one of the great pioneers of our sport into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL20</a>. Thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do for hockey, Willie! <a href="https://t.co/4Yidk3gH0q">pic.twitter.com/4Yidk3gH0q</a> —@EASPORTSNHL

"I just felt like there was a need for the history of hockey to be broadened."

O'Ree, 84, is being included on the video game roster along with a team of his NHL favourites. They include forwards Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Teemu Selanne, defencemen PK Subban and Harry Howell, and Grant Fuhr in net.

Making history

O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 12, 2018.

O'Ree became the first black player in NHL history when he suited up for the Boston Bruins against Montreal on Jan. 18, 1958. He played two NHL games in the 1957-58 season and 45 more in 1960-61, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists.

Soul on Ice filmmaker, Kwame Mason, played a huge role in getting O'Ree into the video game. (Soul on Ice/Facebook)

Although his NHL stint was limited, O'Ree had a long minor league career, playing into his 40s.

But Mason said it's what O'Ree did after his NHL days that had such an impact on the world of hockey.

Willie O'Ree, known best for being the first black player in the National Hockey League, is shown in Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton in June, 2017. (Stephen MacGillivray/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"Encouraging young kids of all colours, all backgrounds to play the game," he said. "The world of hockey included him in that space. The world of hockey looked at him as a person who could be a great voice."

O'Ree was in Ottawa earlier this week as part of the NHL's Black History Month Tour, which features a mobile museum displaying the history of black hockey players in the NHL.

Racism in sports

Being the only black player of his generation, O'Ree endured a great deal of racism. He said this week he is saddened it continues to happen today.

"It's not only happening in hockey, it's happening in football and baseball and other sports," O'Ree said. "Now we're concentrating on hockey because the sport has very few black players and players of colour playing in it. I'm disappointed in that there's still players out there that have to look at a person and judge them by the colour of their skin.

"We've taken one step forward and two back. I believe we're working in the right direction, but it's going to take a long time. It's not going to happen overnight."

Mason said it's important for sports to be inclusive of people from different backgrounds.

"That's the best way to grow anything in this world," he said.