Photographer's shot of her nude husband wins medal at World Photographic Cup

A Fredericton photographer took home a bronze medal for Canada in the World Photographic Cup in Norway last month.

Victoria West, 36, described the competition as "sort of like the Olympics of the photography world." She said winning bronze still feels surreal.

"I didn't really know much about the competition when I entered," West said. "I actually didn't tell anyone that I'd done it, I just thought, 'Ah well, I'll throw it in it, you never know.' I never expected to get chosen, let alone win a medal."

Victoria West has been a full-time photographer for 11 years. (Submitted by Victoria West)

The portrait, which she named "Exsanguinate," is inspired by an 1850 neoclassic painting called "Dante and Virgil" by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.

"It's beautiful, but it's also kind of disturbing at the same time," West said.

Victoria West recently returned from Norway, where she took home a Bronze Medal for Team Canada at the World Photographic Cup. The winning photo was inspired by a scene from an oil painting of Dante and Virgil. And the model was her husband. 9:40

The Professional Photographers of Canada, or PPOC, put a call out for entries for the World Photographic Cup. Her image was chosen in the fall by Canada's team as one of the three pieces to represent the country at the competition.

Her bronze medal-winning photo shows two naked men as one of them is attacking the other.

She said "Exsanguinate" is 20 different photos layered over each other, and the two people in the photo are actually the same model.

"The pose is not something you could do unless your body is broken," West said.

Victoria West captured this photo, "Original Sinner," last year with her husband as her model. (Submitted by Victoria West)

Her husband, Jason Peitre, is the sole model in the painting.

"My husband wasn't really up for modelling with another naked man and also it's hard to find men who are willing to pose nude."

Peitre was the model for a photo she took last year, too and West said he's come to terms with posing nude. The first nude image she took of him was when they were on vacation in Prince Edward Island.

"I made him get up at 5 o'clock in the morning and attempted it on the beach and he was really angry and it didn't turn out well because he wasn't being super cooperative ... and then a few months later, I redid it in the studio," West said.

"He didn't want to do it, but then after the image went really well and it got really great feedback. He loosened up a bit. So by the time we did the second one, he was fine with it."

Victoria West didn't study photography in school, but she's been in the business since she was 25. This photo she took is called "Wisdom of Innocence." (Submitted by Victoria West)

West wanted the photo to be of a naked man because women are typically the models for nude photos and she thought "it was time to make the men naked for once.

"I just felt that men were going to stand out a little bit more and the fact that it's two naked men together, it's a little bit more out of the ordinary. It really stands out. I think that people are kind of taken aback by it," she said.

"Anything that has impact typically is going to do better in competition."

The background of the photo shows part of the iron work from Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Fredericton as well.

"The iron work that's behind him is actually taken out of one of those windows."

West said she wanted to add that as a background to the photo because she felt like it needed something more.

"I just felt like the image did have that European look, [so] I wanted something that kind of fit with that."

West didn't study photography in school, but she's been a professional photographer for 11 years.

She's also won Atlantic Portrait Photographer of the Year in the fall. She said winning that award and receiving bronze for "Exsanguinate" pushes her to strive for more.

"When I joined the PPOC, I joined hoping that I'd be able to win the Atlantic Photographer of the Year within a few years, so in only two years to be where I'm at is just like I feel really, really lucky and proud of myself too."